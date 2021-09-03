Storm Ida | Climate change stresses Biden in Louisiana

(New York) Climate change, responsible for the chaos in New York? US officials on Friday are calling for a fierce battle against the warming that would have caused the devastating floods on Wednesday night and the deaths of 47 people in the megalopolis and its region.

36 hours after this sudden and historic New York weather phenomenon, President Joe Biden arrived in Louisiana (south), the first state to be hit by Hurricane Ida on Sunday.

“Things change drastically when it comes to the environment. We have already exceeded certain thresholds, “said the president at a meeting with local officials in LaPlace, Louisiana, where he will be traveling for a few hours on Friday to assess the damage.

“We cannot rebuild roads, highways, bridges as they were before,” and we have to “rebuild better,” he said, taking up one of his recurring arguments. .

Joe Biden has launched massive investment programs totaling around $ 5 trillion, some of which are intended to respond to the climate emergency. The US Congress is due to examine them in the fall.

Hurricanes and storms are a recurring phenomenon in the United States. But the warming of the ocean’s surface is helping to make storms stronger, especially in coastal cities like New York, scientists warn.

The mayor of the economic and cultural megalopolis, Bill de Blasio, also condemned climate change at the end of his term of office: “This storm must wake us up. It’s a new challenge […] compared to when floods were associated with coastal areas, ”he said on MSNBC TV Friday, referring to Hurricane Sandy in October 2012.

The city council has praised a ten-year infrastructure investment plan of “$ 20 billion” while the transportation systems – rail, road, bridges – and housing in the megalopolis are in poor condition.

“Not surprised”

“You shouldn’t be surprised! », Lambasted Jonathan Bowles, director of the think tank Center for an Urban Future. “The city seems to collapse with every major storm. Most of the infrastructure dates back to the 20th century, ”the expert told AFP.

The gigantic subway network, which was completely paralyzed on Wednesday evening and still disrupted on Friday, saw the stations completely flooded, and masses of water poured down the stairs to the platforms.

Something new, in the middle of the city, with the torrential rains that Ida brought with it, “the water built up so quickly that people were trapped in their own cellars,” complained Mr de Blasio.

In fact, the New York police counted 13 deaths, most of them drowned in their basements, rudimentary accommodations a few steps from the sidewalk, at the foot of buildings in Manhattan, Queens or Brooklyn.

In total, at least 47 people have died in and around New York City, half of them in neighboring New Jersey, according to an ever-changing number. The vast majority of people drowned in their homes, in or near their cars.

“My husband must have woken up around four in the morning just to see the water level and where he was. That scared me, ”said Jeannsie Silva Barrios to AFP in front of his completely sunken basement in Mamaroneck, a rather posh suburb north of Manhattan and the Bronx.

The White House has declared a state of emergency in New York and New Jersey and instructed federal agencies “to identify, mobilize and provide the necessary equipment and resources at their own discretion.”

Ida was demoted to a post-tropical cyclone during its devastating run over New York and its region and has been darkening over New England since Thursday night. A tornado hit the very touristy Cape Cod peninsula in Massachusetts.