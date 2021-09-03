Storm Ida | New York’s basements became deadly traps

(New York) New York’s basements, converted into apartments steps from the sidewalk at the foot of the buildings, have become terrifying traps for a dozen residents who drowned in their homes in the torrential rains of the storm died Ida.

Peter HUTCHISON Agence France-Presse

The famous “basements” of Manhattan, Brooklyn or Queens are sometimes very rudimentary and are co-located – illegally or not – between low-income workers or students.

On the contrary, what French real estate agents call “souplex” may be typical of the charm of New York, which is appreciated by affluent residents who nonetheless want to reduce exorbitant rental costs.

Whether rich or poor, eleven people, including a two-year-old child, drowned in their homes during the flood on Wednesday night. In the middle of the city they were swallowed up in their houses, some without windows, with only one exit door to the street. The sudden and rapid rise in the water gave them no chance.

The star of the left wing of the Democratic Party, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who was elected to the House of Representatives from New York, denounced the danger of living in a basement in bad weather on Wednesday evening.

Booked up

“Those who live in ‘cellars’ rented by blacks and under poor security conditions are among the most vulnerable to flash floods,” tweeted this political figure. It hit the nail on the head, stressing that the most vulnerable are “workers, immigrants and low-income families”.

In addition, in a report in the Washington Post on Thursday, the US Environmental Protection Agency denounced that ethnic minorities in the US are hardest hit by climate change, especially during sudden floods.

According to the New York Times, which worked on the victims’ route, an 86-year-old woman who died in her home Wednesday night lived in a Queens building complained of illegal exploitation of her basement.

This northeastern New York neighborhood is home to a large immigrant population, often undocumented from Latin America. One of them died there on Wednesday evening under the same circumstances.

In Brooklyn, a 66-year-old man from Ecuador drowned in a windowless room, the newspaper said.

Omerta

According to a 2008 study by the Pratt Center for Neighborhood Development, there would be 114,000 in New York to live in illegal “basements,” in a city of 8.8 million people, according to the latest US data, in ten years ago it gained 629,000 inhabitants in August census.

The black-rented cellars would be much more numerous today, according to researchers, who denounce a form of Omerta.

“The problem is that these apartments are illegal, that they face potentially heavy fines, that tenants need an apartment, and that owners need income. As a result, nobody wants to talk about it, ”explains Rebekah Morris of the Pratt Center.

For her colleague Nicole Gelinas, an economist at the Manhattan Institute Research Center, “owners who illegally rent out apartments for the cuts should be held accountable”.

But “there is such a crisis here, there is too little living space,” complains Ms. Morris, who does not believe in action against unscrupulous landlords and other sleeper traders.

For the defenders of the ill-housed people, the lack of minimum security requirements, especially emergency exits, is really a problem.

A campaign has been started – “Safe basement apartments for everyone” is underway to create around 200,000 affordable and safe souplexes.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, a late-term Democrat, spoke to MSNBC on Friday for a “program to relocate people who live in basements in heavy rain and floods.”