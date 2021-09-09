Storm Mindy hits the Florida coast

(Miami) Tropical storm Mindy hit the Florida coast on Wednesday, just hours after it formed in the Gulf of Mexico, alerting the US hurricane center.

Mindy, who landed on the island of Saint Vincent not far from the city of Apalachicola in the northwest of the US state in the evening.

It moves northeast at a speed of 33 km / h, with the wind blowing up to 45 km / h.

Its passage will bring heavy rains through Florida and the neighboring state of Georgia, meteorologists warn.

“Floods and tornadoes are possible,” said the Florida Emergency Management Agency, urging residents to closely monitor the authorities’ warning bulletins.

Florida, also known as the “Sunshine State”, is still used to storms and hurricanes.

But as the ocean surface warms, these episodes get stronger, scientists warn. In particular, they pose an increasing risk to coastal communities.