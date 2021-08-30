Stretcher Chairs Market Analysis, Top players, Marketing Strategy, and Forecast To 2027 | By Top 10 Players -Gf Health Products Inc, Medifa Gmbh & Co. Kg, Winco Mfg. Llc, Stryker Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc

Stretcher chairs, which are used to transport patients from one location to another within and outside of a health care facility, are in high demand. Continuous innovation has aided in the adoption of this equipment. Market participants have been investing money and time in developing better products. As a result, the market has evolved steadily over several decades. The global market is dominated by the general stretcher chairs sector. Stretcher chair advancements have resulted in the development of a wide range of items that have enabled professionals to deliver effective emergency aid to patients.

The most often utilized goods on the market are general stretcher chairs. Because of its multifaceted usage, the sector is projected to continue to dominate the market during the projection period. This feature is critical for medical procedures, patient transfers by ambulance, and other medical scenarios that necessitate changes. Special stretcher chairs help to address the specific needs of patients while also providing a speedy turnaround time during an emergency. Demand for unique stretcher chairs is driven by constant developments in the shape, size, design, and operation of stretcher chairs. Key drivers driving the category include an increase in demand for technologically advanced stretcher chairs in multispecialty and super-specialty institutions, as well as an increase in the bariatric population, for whom transportation by non-motorized stretchers may be difficult.

North America dominated the overall stretcher chairs market in 2017 as a result of its highly developed health care sector, increased awareness among health care providers about safe patient handling and mobility, and the continual advancement of patient handling technology. The region offers numerous prospects in the stretcher chair sector. In terms of revenue, Europe is also an appealing market. The region’s stretcher chair industry is being driven by increased government efforts and policies, as well as an increase in population. Increased knowledge regarding safe patient handling and movement, as well as expansion in the health care industry in emerging nations, supplement the European market. During the projected period, technological improvements and increased acceptance of stretcher chairs are expected to boost the stretcher chairs market in APAC, Latin America, and MEA.

Stretcher Chairs Industry – Segmentation:

Stretcher Chairs industry -By Application:



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Stretcher Chairs industry – By Product:

Powered Chairs

Manual Chairs

