Stroke Management Market Industry Growth, Trends, Top Organizations and Forecast 2021-2026
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Stroke Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global stroke management market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Stroke management is the process of evaluating and assessing patients with acute stroke. It relies on an echocardiogram, cerebral angiogram, carotid ultrasound, blood tests, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and computerized tomography (CT) scan and blood tests for a complete evaluation. As per the assessment and patient’s condition, it assists physicians in opting for treatment options like endovascular procedures, intubation, intravenous (IV) medication, and surgeries.
Presently, there is a growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as migraine, hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and cardiac diseases around the world. This, in confluence with the excessive drug and alcohol consumption, physical inactivity, and unhealthy diets of individuals, represents one of the key factors strengthening the market growth. Besides this, a significant rise in the geriatric population, which is relatively more vulnerable to stroke, is escalating catalyzing the demand for efficient stroke management worldwide. Furthermore, governing agencies of various countries are launching public health programs to encouraging individuals to emphasize the importance of have periodic screening examinations. This, along with increasing awareness about the benefits of early diagnosis and treatment, is driving the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
- Abbott Laboratories
- Braun Melsungen AG
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Cardinal Health
- General Electric Company
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Medtronic plc
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG).
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
- Diagnostics
- Computed Tomography Scan (CT Scan)
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
- Carotid Ultrasound
- Cerebral Angiography
- Electrocardiography
- EchocardiographyOthers
- Therapeutics
- Tissue Plasminogen Activator
- Anticoagulant
- Antiplatelet
- Antihypertensive
Breakup by Application:
- Ischemic Stroke
- Haemorrhagic Stroke
- Others
Breakup by End User:
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Diagnostic Centers
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
