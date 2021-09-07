Stroke Management Market Industry Growth, Trends, Top Organizations and Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Stroke Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global stroke management market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Stroke management is the process of evaluating and assessing patients with acute stroke. It relies on an echocardiogram, cerebral angiogram, carotid ultrasound, blood tests, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and computerized tomography (CT) scan and blood tests for a complete evaluation. As per the assessment and patient’s condition, it assists physicians in opting for treatment options like endovascular procedures, intubation, intravenous (IV) medication, and surgeries.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/stroke-management-market/requestsample

Presently, there is a growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as migraine, hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and cardiac diseases around the world. This, in confluence with the excessive drug and alcohol consumption, physical inactivity, and unhealthy diets of individuals, represents one of the key factors strengthening the market growth. Besides this, a significant rise in the geriatric population, which is relatively more vulnerable to stroke, is escalating catalyzing the demand for efficient stroke management worldwide. Furthermore, governing agencies of various countries are launching public health programs to encouraging individuals to emphasize the importance of have periodic screening examinations. This, along with increasing awareness about the benefits of early diagnosis and treatment, is driving the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Abbott Laboratories

Braun Melsungen AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Cardinal Health

General Electric Company

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Medtronic plc

Merck & Co. Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG).

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Diagnostics Computed Tomography Scan (CT Scan) Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Carotid Ultrasound Cerebral Angiography Electrocardiography EchocardiographyOthers

Therapeutics Tissue Plasminogen Activator Anticoagulant Antiplatelet Antihypertensive



Breakup by Application:

Ischemic Stroke

Haemorrhagic Stroke

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/stroke-management-market

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Defibrillators Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/defibrillators-market

Digital Health Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/digital-health-market

About Us



IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.



IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and nanotechnology industries. We also provide cost model and manufacturing setup project reports through Syndicated Analytics, a subsidiary of IMARC Group.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800