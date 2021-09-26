strongest AfD party in Saxony and Thuringia

Erfurt (AP) – The AfD has become the most powerful party in the federal elections in the Länder of Thuringia and Saxony.

When the count was over, the AfD, which is monitored by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution in Thuringia due to right-wing extremist tendencies, obtained 24.0% of the vote.

The SPD was the second most powerful party in Thuringia with 23.4%, the CDU came third with 16.9%. The Left, which is Prime Minister in Thuringia along with Bodo Ramelow, has fallen to 11.4%. The FDP obtained 9.0% of the vote, the Greens 6.6%. The participation rate was 74.9%, roughly the same as in 2017.

For the first time in a federal election in Thuringia, the AfD won direct mandates. Your candidates received the most votes in two constituencies in East Thuringia and in one constituency in Central Thuringia and South-West Thuringia. The SPD won three constituencies, notably in southern Thuringia against controversial CDU candidate Hans-Georg Maaßen. The CDU, which won all eight constituencies in 2017, only asserted itself with its candidate in its stronghold of the Catholic Eichsfeld.

Victory in Saxony

In terms of things too, the AfD clearly won the Bundestag elections. After counting all the constituencies, the alternative for Germany was 24.6% of the second votes early Monday morning. With 19.3%, the SPD propelled the successful CDU (17.2) to third place. Behind them are the FDP (11.0), the left (9.3) and the Greens (8.6).

However, the AfD in Saxony was unable to match its 2017 result, when it secured 27% of the second vote and beat the very slim Union (26.9). Compared to the previous federal elections, the AfD lost nearly 63,000 second votes in absolute terms. The left also had to give up. In 2017, they had won 16.1% of the second vote. The AfD also dominated the early votes in Saxony. She won ten of the 16 direct mandates.

Saxon CDU General Secretary Alexander Dierks was bitterly disappointed with his party’s results. Marco Wanderwitz, the CDU’s first candidate in the Free State, attributed the losses to his party’s late election and debates over it. During the election campaign, you felt that as a “blockage on your leg”.

The mood on the left was similar. “It is undoubtedly a blow, not only for us as a party, but also for our main concern to do something against the great social inequality,” said party chairmen Susanne Schaper and Stefan Hartmann. Satisfaction dominated the other parties. “We are the winners of this evening,” said SPD party leader Martin Dulig to the cheers of comrades at an election night. The Greens believed their party’s participation in government was popular.

Direct mandate in Saxony-Anhalt

In addition, the AfD won for the first time a direct mandate in Saxony-Anhalt in a federal election. In constituency 71 Anhalt, AfD candidate Kay-Uwe Ziegler won 24.2% of the first votes and edged out CDU candidate Frank Wyszkowski (23.5%). Behind them are the SPD candidate Anne Stamm (20.7%) and the parliamentary leader of the left parliamentary group Jan Korte (14.8%).

Ziegler enters the Bundestag for the first time. Bitterfeld-Wolfen businessman inherits from CDU man Kees de Vries, who won the direct mandate four years ago with 31.6% of the top votes. At that time, the AfD had obtained 22.2% of the first votes.

The turnout in Anhalt constituency was 64.9%, in 2017 65.9% of those eligible to vote in the constituency participated. In addition to the district of Anhalt-Bitterfeld, the constituency also includes a number of municipalities in the district of Salzland such as Bernburg, Hecklingen, Könnern and Staßfurt.