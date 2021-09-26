strongest AfD party in Thuringia and Saxony

Erfurt (AP) – The AfD has become the most powerful party in the federal elections in the Länder of Thuringia and Saxony.

When the count was over, the AfD, which is monitored by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution in Thuringia due to right-wing extremist tendencies, obtained 24.0% of the vote.

The SPD was the second most powerful party in Thuringia with 23.4%, the CDU came third with 16.9%. The Left, which is Prime Minister in Thuringia along with Bodo Ramelow, has fallen to 11.4%. The FDP obtained 9.0% of the vote, the Greens 6.6%. The participation rate was 74.9%, roughly the same as in 2017.

For the first time in a federal election in Thuringia, the AfD won direct mandates. Your candidates received the most votes in two constituencies in East Thuringia and in one constituency in Central Thuringia and South-West Thuringia. The SPD won three constituencies, notably in southern Thuringia against controversial CDU candidate Hans-Georg Maaßen. The CDU, which won all eight constituencies in 2017, only asserted itself with its candidate in its stronghold of the Catholic Eichsfeld.

Victory in Saxony

The AfD also won the parliamentary elections in Saxony. After counting all the constituencies, it was the most powerful force in the Free State with 24.6 percent of the second votes. The SPD was able to improve significantly and landed in second place with 19.3 percent of the vote – and therefore ahead of the CDU (17.2 percent). In fourth position, the FDP (11%), followed by the left (9.3%) and the Greens (8.6%).

Direct mandate in Saxony-Anhalt

In addition, the AfD won for the first time a direct mandate in Saxony-Anhalt in a federal election. In constituency 71 Anhalt, AfD candidate Kay-Uwe Ziegler won 24.2% of the first votes and edged out CDU candidate Frank Wyszkowski (23.5%). Behind them are the SPD candidate Anne Stamm (20.7%) and the parliamentary leader of the left parliamentary group Jan Korte (14.8%).

Ziegler enters the Bundestag for the first time. Bitterfeld-Wolfen businessman inherits from CDU man Kees de Vries, who won the direct mandate four years ago with 31.6% of the top votes. At that time, the AfD had obtained 22.2% of the first votes.

The turnout in Anhalt constituency was 64.9%, in 2017 65.9% of those eligible to vote in the constituency participated. In addition to the district of Anhalt-Bitterfeld, the constituency also includes a number of municipalities in the district of Salzland such as Bernburg, Hecklingen, Könnern and Staßfurt.