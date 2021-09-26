Strongest AfD party in Thuringia in federal elections

The AfD, watched by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution in Thürigen due to right-wing extremist tendencies, has become the most powerful party in the state. The party was also successful in Saxony-Anhalt.

Erfurt (dpa) – The AfD first became the most powerful party in the Bundestag elections in Thuringia. When the count was over, the AfD, which is monitored by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution in Thuringia due to right-wing extremist tendencies, obtained 24.0% of the vote.

The SPD was the second strongest party with 23.4%, the CDU came third with 16.9%. The Left, which is Prime Minister in Thuringia along with Bodo Ramelow, has fallen to 11.4%. The FDP obtained 9.0% of the vote, the Greens 6.6%. The participation rate was 74.9%, roughly the same as in 2017.

Direct mandate in Saxony-Anhalt

In addition, the AfD won for the first time a direct mandate in Saxony-Anhalt in a federal election. In constituency 71 Anhalt, AfD candidate Kay-Uwe Ziegler won 24.2% of the first votes and edged out CDU candidate Frank Wyszkowski (23.5%). Behind them are the SPD candidate Anne Stamm (20.7%) and the parliamentary leader of the left parliamentary group Jan Korte (14.8%).

Ziegler enters the Bundestag for the first time. Bitterfeld-Wolfen businessman inherits from CDU man Kees de Vries, who won the direct mandate four years ago with 31.6% of the top votes. At that time, the AfD had obtained 22.2% of the first votes.

The turnout in Anhalt constituency was 64.9%, in 2017 65.9% of those eligible to vote in the constituency participated. In addition to the district of Anhalt-Bitterfeld, the constituency also includes a number of municipalities in the district of Salzland such as Bernburg, Hecklingen, Könnern and Staßfurt.