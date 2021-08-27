Styrenic Polymers Market 2021: Company Profiles, Trends, Industry Growth, Segments, Landscape and Demand by Forecast to 2028

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Styrenic polymers are an important class of plastics that are used mostly in the medical and healthcare industry in various applications ranging from the manufacture of medical devices to pharmaceutical packaging. They exhibit a wide range of desirable physical and chemical properties, boosting the styrenic polymers market for medical applications. They are used in various end-use industries owing to their superior chemical and physical properties including lightweight, chemical inertness, heat resistance, electrical insulation, and rigidity.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The styrenic polymers market has witnessed significant growth due to the growing demand of platsic in medical industry. Moreover, growing geriatric population provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the styrenic polymers market. However, volatile prices are projected to hamper the overall growth of the styrenic polymers market in the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Styrenic Polymers Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the styrenic polymers market with detailed market segmentation application, end user, and geography. The global styrenic polymers market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading styrenic polymers market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global styrenic polymers market is segmented on the basis of type. On the basis of type, the global styrenic polymers market is divided into polystyrene (ps), expandable polystyrene (eps), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (abs), unsaturated polyester resins (upr), styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR).

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global styrenic polymers market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The styrenic polymers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the styrenic polymers market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the styrenic polymers market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the styrenic polymers market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as material type launches, material type approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from styrenic polymers market is anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for styrenic polymers in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the styrenic polymers market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the styrenic polymers market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

BASF

Chevron Philips Chemical Company

Chi Mei Corporation

DuPont

Lanxess AG

LG Chem

SABIC

Styron LLC

The Dow Chemical Company

Total SA

