Submarine crisis | Antony Blinken in Paris for a tense visit

(Paris) Head of American diplomacy Antony Blinken arrived in Paris on a tense visit on Monday evening, less than three weeks after an unprecedented crisis between France and the United States began.

Posted on Oct 4, 2021 at 3:44 pm

President Joe Biden’s Foreign Minister will meet with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian and an adviser to Head of State Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday.

On Tuesday and Wednesday he will then take part in a ministerial meeting of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

This marks the first visit by a senior American official to France since the United States announced a new alliance with Australia and the United Kingdom in the Indo-Pacific region in mid-September to better address China.

This partnership, called AUKUS, caused rare anger among the French authorities because it led Australia to break a gigantic contract to buy French submarines.

Accused of “slapping in the back” his ally, Joe Biden finally made amends in a telephone interview with Emmanuel Macron, admitting that he could have communicated better with Paris. The two presidents have initiated a “process of extensive consultations”.

Antony Blinken’s visit to Paris, who had already met Jean-Yves Le Drian in New York on September 23, was to mark a stage in this process before a Macron-Biden-Tte-à-Tte in Europe at the end of October.

The aim: “to identify the phases” in order to “restore confidence”, explains the French side and warns that “the way out of the crisis takes time and requires action”.

“Our talks must lead to concrete actions that show how we can restore trust through cooperation,” said the US Secretary of State for Europe, Karen Donfried, without giving details of these Paris talks.