Submarine crisis | NATO chief criticizes European defense efforts

(Washington) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday in Washington criticized countries that want to strengthen European defense and stressed that the creation of “competing” structures of NATO threatens to weaken and split the Atlantic Atlantic.

Posted on Oct 5, 2021 at 2:53 pm

At the meeting of the European Union in Slovenia, Mr Stoltenberg was asked during a conference at Georgetown University in Washington about the consequences of the AUKUS Agreement between the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom for transatlantic relations.

“I understand France is disappointed” with Canberra’s termination of a mega-contract to buy French submarines, he said. “At the same time, the NATO allies agree on our overarching goal that we must stand united.”

But “I don’t believe in efforts to create anything outside of NATO or to compete with or duplicate NATO,” he added.

In a message to the 27 heads of state and government who have gathered at Brdo Castle not far from the capital Ljubljana, the Norwegian Stoltenberg pointed out that 80% of NATO’s defense spending is borne by non-EU countries. “It’s the United States, of course, but there are other allies, too,” he noted.

“There is also geography,” he recalls. “Turkey to the south, Norway and Iceland to the north, and the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom to the west. If you look at a map, they are important for the protection of all of Europe ”.

“Any attempt to weaken the transatlantic link by creating alternative structures by saying that we are on our own will not only weaken NATO but also divide Europe,” he warned.