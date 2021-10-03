successor to Laschet in North Rhine-Westphalia: support for Hendrik Wüst

North Rhine-Westphalia is looking for a new Prime Minister – or a new Prime Minister. Hendrik Wüst is a promising candidate. The decision will be made in the coming weeks.

Rheine (dpa) – In the fight for the successor of Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia Armin Laschet, support for state transport minister Hendrik Wüst is increasing.

NRW Labor Minister Karl-Josef Laumann publicly supported his cabinet colleagues on Saturday. Wüst is expected to be “the future CDU man in North Rhine-Westphalia,” Laumann said in a welcome video at the conference of state delegates from SMEs and the Economic Union in Rheine.

The positions of CDU chairman, prime minister and first candidate in the coming year’s regional elections belonged to one hand, Laumann said. He will make sure that “it happens that way”. Wüst, who is the chairman of the association of medium-sized enterprises and enterprises of the CDU of North Rhine-Westphalia, has the support of the workers’ wing of the CDU.

Before the parliamentary elections, Laschet had said he was going to Berlin “without a return ticket” – even though he had not become chancellor. In the federal elections, the Union suffered a historic defeat with Laschet as candidate for chancellor.

Wüst, 46, is considered a favorite to succeed Laschet in North Rhine-Westphalia, as he is already a member of the state parliament. A term in the state parliament is a prerequisite for the election of the prime minister. Construction Minister Ina Scharrenbach, who is also nominated as a candidate to succeed Laschet, does not have a mandate in the Land Parliament.

Wüst called on the CDU to further develop its own profile. “We need to trust each other again not only to keep up with the times, but also to shape it,” he told Rheine.

According to the plans of the State CDU, the dice for Laschet’s successor should fall in the coming week. Löttgen assumes that Laschet will accept his parliamentary mandate in the Bundestag’s constitutive session on October 26.