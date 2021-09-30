Sudden potential partners: the Greens trap the FDP

Berlin (dpa) – After the first preliminary talks with the FDP to form a government for Germany, the main Green politicians are convinced they can bridge the differences between the two sides.

The leader of the parliamentary group of the Greens, Katrin Göring-Eckardt, also sees a significantly different base of trust than four years ago, when an alliance of the Union, the Greens and the FDP failed because of the liberals. The main members of the Greens and the FDP met on Tuesday, another larger meeting is scheduled for Friday. Separate talks with the SPD and the Union are also planned.

It depends on the Greens and the FDP

The two most likely power options after the federal election depend on the Greens and the FDP, which is why the two sides have agreed to preliminary talks. The green and yellow quartet of party leaders Robert Habeck and Annalena Baerbock as well as FDP leader Christian Lindner and General Secretary Volker Wissing held a first public meeting on Tuesday evening via Instagram.

The main SPD candidate, Olaf Scholz, whose party obtained the most votes on Sunday with 25.7%, wants to forge a so-called traffic light coalition with the Greens and the FDP. Union chancellor candidate and CDU leader Armin Laschet and CSU leader Markus Söder invited the FDP and the Greens to discuss the formation of a Jamaican coalition. The CDU / CSU had fallen to a low of 24.1%. The Greens came in third with 14.8%. Behind was the FDP with 11.5%.

“Personal relationships of trust”

Göring-Eckardt praised the personal relationship between the Greens and the FDP. “Four years ago, when the Jamaican negotiations broke down, we didn’t exactly have a relationship of trust with the FDP. But that has changed since then – because both sides wanted it, ”she told newspapers from media group Funke. The parliamentarians had spoken, there had been joint bills and personal relationships of trust had been established. “So Christian Lindner and I, as parliamentary group chairmen, have gradually understood what motivates us,” said Göring-Eckardt. She is part of the ten-person team for future discussions with the other parties.

Green MP Oliver Krischer also suggested some conciliatory tones towards the FDP. In the “Welt”, the traffic expert stressed that the FDP also wanted more climate protection in traffic. “If anyone comes up with more sensible measures than ours, the Greens are the last to refuse,” Krischer said. The Greens are not consciously talking about the end of combustion cars, but about the fact that from 2030 only emissions-free cars are expected to be newly registered. “We are urged to disarm with symbolic terms,” Krischer said.

Trittin: “FDP learned something new”

The former leader of the parliamentary group of the Greens and Federal Minister for the Environment Jürgen Trittin also approached the liberals. “The FDP has learned a lot,” Trittin told the Neue Berliner Redaktionsgesellschaft partner newspapers. “Second, I believe that the FDP really wants to step up to the government. In this regard, we speak to each other on a different basis, ”Trittin said. “The FDP no longer wants society to stand still. He also rejects the political method of moving only when nothing else is possible, ”Trittin stressed.

Former Greens leader Claudia Roth said on ARD show “Maischberger”: “You don’t have to love yourself, but you have to treat yourself with respect”. FDP board member Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann made a similar statement. It’s about building trust.

Young Greens Skeptics

However, Green Youth warns against too much confidence in the market. “Unfortunately, behind the fresh image of the FDP, so far there is only the old story of miraculous market forces,” said federal spokesperson for Green Youth, Georg Kurz, of the agency. German press. “Leaving the climate crisis to profit logic and the growth pressures that have led us into this crisis is not an option,” Kurz stressed.

FDP budget expert Otto Fricke rejected a preference for a traffic light or Jamaican alliance. “The two options are always of equal importance,” said Fricke of the “Passauer Neue Presse” (Thursday). It is “fair and reasonable” for the two potential smaller coalition partners to discuss each other before entering into talks with those in power. In view of the future government, Fricke warned that “getting into debt can easily lead to addiction.” Spending discipline has become more difficult in the Corona crisis. “The household question for the future will be: what can I do, what should I do and what should I do without,” Fricke said.

SPD wants quick talks

SPD chairman Norbert Walter-Borjans spoke in favor of swift negotiations with the Greens and the FDP. “As an SPD we don’t want to rush anything, but we don’t want to waste unnecessary time either,” said Walter-Borjans of “Augsburger Allgemeine”. “The fact that potential partners wish to exchange ideas with each other must be respected,” he added. It is clear, however, that the task of forming a government lies with the SPD.