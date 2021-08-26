Sun Care Products Market 2021: Who Will Generate Record Revenue by 2027

According to a newly published report, the global Suncare Products market was valued at $128 million in 2020 and will grow at a CAGR of 4.26% from 2020 to 2027.

Suncare products come in the form of cream gel lotions and sprays that are used to prevent sunburn by protecting the skin from the harmful rays of the sun (ultraviolet rays). The sun care products market is generally segmented into three broad product types: sun protection products, after-sun products, and self-tanning care products. Suncare products usually come in creams, lotions, gels, powders, wipes, sprays, or other forms. Suncare products are typically distributed through two separate channels: department stores and mass-market channels. The retail chain is a major distribution partner for all beauty and personal care manufacturers as most of their sales are made in retail outlets.

Johnson & Johnson, LOreal, Proctor & Gamble, Revlon, Unilever, Shiseido, Estee Lauder, Beiersdorf, Avon Products, Clarins Group, Coty, Lotus Herbals, Amway, Edgewell Personal Care are some of the major players in this industry. Leading companies are investing more in R&D and launching innovative self-tanning care products that provide multiple skin benefits such as hydration, acne management, dark spot removal, and spot correction. Sales of fragrant and convenient self-tanning care products could also gain traction during the forecast period.

The current shift in the retail industry from more traditional unorganized retail formats to organized retail has accelerated the growth of the retail industry. Due to the high price and gross margin of high-end products compared to low-end products, in the next few years, companies will invest much more in R&D and move to high-end products. It is expected that production and consumption will continue to develop at a stable growth rate going forward. More and more players will enter this industry to meet the large and growing demand.

The growing interest in health and growing awareness of the side effects of artificial and chemical products have driven demand for organic products in both developing and developing countries. Green label sun care products are gaining popularity among consumers, which has led to a surge in the production of sunscreen products worldwide. Consumers prefer longer skin protection along with sweat and water resistance. This is one of the main reasons why spending on sun protection products is increasing. Customers are interested in the long-term effects of these products, which are driving global demand.

With increasing awareness of the harmful chemicals used in cosmetics and their harmful effects on the skin, consumers are becoming more and more concerned about the content of ingredients before purchasing a product. Growing consumer knowledge about the side effects of chemicals and the benefits of organic ingredients is driving the market for organic sun protection products by encouraging manufacturers to produce sunscreens with mild, GMO-free ingredients.

Self-tanning care products are one of the most popular cosmetic products due to their effectiveness in protecting the skin from harmful UV rays and other skin problems caused by sun exposure. Now, however, consumer expectations for the additional benefits of these products have driven manufacturers to produce innovative and versatile self-tanning care products.

The easy availability of sunscreen products containing a variety of physically, chemically and biologically active ingredients for different skin requirements is likely to stimulate the growth of sunscreen products. The accessibility of a wide range of products allows consumers to choose the right ingredient-based product for their needs. Demand for classic and niche sun care products is growing across the United States. Initially, the development and production of niche sunscreens was only the domain of small manufacturers. However, as demand increases, major players are increasingly focusing on strategic investments to develop classic and niche suncare products through strategic alliances with luxury and classic brands.

