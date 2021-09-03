Sun Care Products Market: Size by Type 2021 Growth Prospects, Top Key Vendors, Share and and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Sun Care Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global sun care products market share reached a value of US$ 12.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026.

Sun care products refer to ointments, gels and lotions that are applied to the skin to protect it from the harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays of the sun. The UV light can be bifurcated into UVA and UVB rays, which enter the skin upon prolonged exposure and damage the skin cells. These rays can increase the incidences of dermatological conditions such as freckles, moles, wrinkles, as well as the risk of chronic diseases like skin cancer. The active ingredient in sun care products works by reflecting, absorbing, or scattering all or some of the sun’s rays, thereby reducing the chances of developing these conditions. These products are currently available in different forms, including lip balms, gels, hair tonics and creams. Some countries, like the US, regulate the sales and labeling of sunscreen products as they are considered a part of the pharmaceutical industry.

Market Trends:

In recent years, individuals across the globe have become aware of the harmful effects of sun exposure, owing to which, there has been a notable increase in the demand for effective sun protection products. Besides, the rising cases of skin cancer have prompted various governing bodies to make changes in the current regulatory framework for manufacturers. For example, in 2019, the US Food and Drug Administrator (USFDA) proposed a rule to update nonprescription, over-the-counter (OTC) sunscreens with the latest scientific research to make sure that consumers have access to efficient products. The goal of the proposal is to officially designate sunscreens as Generally Recognized as Safe and Effective (GRASE) with two sun-blocking ingredients – titanium dioxide and zinc oxide.

Major players in the market are also focusing on introducing innovative products to attract a larger consumer base. For instance, the France-based personal care company, L’Oréal, recently launched “UV Sense,” the world’s first wearable, battery-free, electronic UV sensor, at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). After getting attached to the user’s thumbnail, the device sends information about the UV exposure of the user to an app using the wireless technology, Near Field Communication (NFC).

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. L’Oréal S.A., Revlon, Inc. Unilever PLC, Shiseido Company, Limited Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. Beiersdorf AG, Avon Products, Inc. Clarins Group, Procter & Gamble Company, Coty, Inc. Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd., Amway Corp. Edgewell Personal Care LLC.

Market Breakup by Gender:

Female Male Unisex

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Sun Protection Products After-Sun Products Self-Tanning Products

Market Breakup by Product Form:

Cream Gel Lotion Wipes Spray Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Specialty Retailers Pharmacies and Drug Stores Online Stores Others

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020) Market Outlook (2021- 2026) Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

