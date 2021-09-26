Super Sunday election with four votes in Berlin

There are hardly more elections in a day than in Berlin. One thing is already certain: the capital will have a new mayor.

Berlin (dpa) – In Berlin, in addition to the general elections, the election to the House of Representatives will take place on Sunday. In addition, the inhabitants of the capital elect twelve new district parliaments. In addition, they can vote in a referendum on whether to expropriate large real estate complexes with more than 3,000 apartments.

According to state electoral control, there have never been so many votes in one day in Berlin. The polling stations close at 6 p.m., after which begins a veritable counting marathon.

2.45 million people have the right to vote in the House of Representatives. The state parliament has at least 130 members, currently there are 160 due to excessive and compensatory terms. This time, 34 parties with state or district lists are standing for the second voters’ vote. In 2016, they were 21.

In 2016, the SPD won the election with just 21.6% of the second vote – its worst result in Berlin since 1946. The CDU reached 17.6%, which is also a historic low. The left got 15.6%, the Greens 15.2%. The AfD had moved for the first time to the House of Representatives with 14.2%, the FDP managed 6.7%. The participation rate at that time was 66.9%. The SPD, the left and the Greens have formed a coalition.

Regardless of the outcome of the elections this time around, Berlin will certainly have a new head of town hall or a new head of town hall. Because the former mayor-governor Michael Müller (SPD) is a candidate for the Bundestag. According to recent polls, two women, Franziska Giffey, leading candidate of the SPD and his green competitor Bettina Jarasch, have the best chance of replacing him.