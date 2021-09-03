Supply Chain Management Solutions Market 2021 Strategic Assessment- SAP, Oracle, JDA Software Group, Infor, Descartes Systems Group, WiseTech Global

Market Insights Reports released a new study on 2021-2027 Supply Chain Management Solutions Market with 100+ data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis.

The Global Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Report provides an in-depth assessment of the given sector’s current position and central factors. The study considers the present scenario of the Supply Chain Management Solutions market and its market dynamics for the period 2021-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

The global Supply Chain Management Solutions market size is projected to reach US$ 36390 million by 2027, from US$ 17460 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.9% during 2021-2027.

Top Key Players in the Global Supply Chain Management Solutions Market: SAP, Oracle, JDA Software Group, Infor, Descartes Systems Group, WiseTech Global, Manhattan Associates, Epicor, Coupa, Basware, IBM, BluJay, PTC, Jaggaer, Kinaxis, Dassault Systemes, HighJump, GEP, IFS, e2open

Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

The global Supply Chain Management Solutions market report also includes the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Moreover, it offers an exhaustive analysis of aspects that will encounter the development of the market pre & post Covid-19 pandemic.

Market Overview:

Supply Chain Management Solutions are a comprehensive suite of supply chain solutions that are tightly integrated, work together intelligently. These supply chain solutions are part of the real time value network.

Global Supply Chain Management Solutions key players include SAP, Oracle, JDA Software Group, Infor, Descartes Systems Group, etc. Global top five players hold a share over 45%.

North America is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by Europe and China, both have a share over 35 percent.

In terms of product, On-premise is the largest segment, with a share over 85%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Distribution & Logistics, followed by Retail & Services.

Segmentation By Type :

On-premise

Cloud Based

Segmentation By Application :

Distribution & Logistics

Retail & Services

Manufacturing

Health Care

Others

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2027 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

