Surety Market Value Worth US$ 25.18 billion by 2027, Says The Insight Partners – Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Global Analysis

Worldwide Surety Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Surety Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Surety Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Surety Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the Surety players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The surety market was valued at US$ 16.07 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 25.18 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4%from 2020 to 2027.

The gaining popularity of PPP (public private partnership) in both developed as well as emerging economies worldwide is one of a major driver for surety market. Infrastructure investment and development are the main concern for governments across the world. With increasing urbanization, the emerging economies are witnessing a need to develop their critical infrastructure, while developed economies are in need to expand or reconstruct their existing infrastructures. The enduring evolution in PPP model is noticed with increased demand for infrastructure development as well as growing fiscal constraints, to support governments’ to fulfill these escalating infrastructure challenges. For instance, EU member countries have aided wide-ranging pan-national initiatives to enhance the adeptness of PPP financing, which include measures such as the Europe 2020 Project Bond Initiative. This initiative is intended to allow eligible infrastructure project developers; generally, PPP, to attract private finance from institutional investors including insurance companies as well as pension funds.

Top Dominating Key Players:

CRUM & FORSTER CAN Financial Corporation American Financial Group, Inc. The Travellers Indemnity Company Liberty Mutual Insurance Company The Hartford HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc. CHUBB AmTrust Financial Services IFIC Security Group

Moreover, the US government continually supports to finance PPP using long-term debt instruments, and taking initiatives such as Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act, TIFIA, and tax concessions for municipal and government bonds. Moreover, the Canadian government supports PPP at all its levels and encourages PPP development at the municipal level as well. These factors are expected to catalyze the surety market during the coming years.

Slower Growth of Surety Market due to COVID-19 Outbreak

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 has significantly affected the world and is continuing to shatter several countries. The construction industry across the world was witnessing significant growth prior to the emergence of COVID-19 in late 2019. The outbreak of COVID-19 has led the construction industry players to temporarily call off their respective projects. The unprecedented impact of COVID-19 and uncertainty in economic conditions of developedand developing countries, the construction industry is expected to witness a slower growth till 2021. Attributing to the fact that surety market is heavily driven by construction industry, the slowdown in growth of construction industry is reflecting downfall in surety market globally.

Several associations in the surety market and construction industry are extensively seeking a positive approach to build a growth path for the construction industry and thereby catalyzing the surety market in a short span of time. The imposition of lockdown measures by majority of the countries have been negatively affecting construction industry irrespective of residential, commercial, or industrial. This factor is adversely affecting the growth of surety market.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Surety Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Surety Market segments and regions.

