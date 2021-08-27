Surgical Boom Market is projected to reach US$ 354.99 million by CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2027 | COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

The Surgical Boom Market research report includes Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favourable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2020 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the Surgical Boom market growth.

The surgical boom market was valued at US$ 252.08 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 354.99 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Surgical booms, also known as equipment columns or supply heads, are installed in healthcare facilities as they provide easy access to electrical power; audiovisual data services; and medical gasses such as oxygen, nitrogen, and carbon dioxide. Booms reduce the clutter caused by the cords and thus eliminate the risk of tripping hazards. They also have shelves that help in organizing and centralizing surgical equipment. The increasing number of surgeries, and the benefits of surgical booms such as flexibility, enhanced safety, and mobility are the major factor propelling the market growth. However, the troublesome functioning of surgical booms in hybrid operating rooms restricts the market growth.

Market Segmentations

By Installation

Roof Mounted

Floor Mounted

By Product Type

Equipment Boom

Utility Boom

Anesthesia Boom

Custom Boom

By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Global Surgical Boom Market: Regional Analysis

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Surgical Boom market in important regions. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Global Surgical Boom Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Major Key Points of Surgical Boom Market

Surgical Boom Market Overview

Surgical Boom Market Competition

Surgical Boom Market, Revenue and Price Trend

Surgical Boom Market Analysis by Application

Company Profiles and Key Figures in Surgical Boom Market

Market Dynamics

Methodology and Data Source

Companies Profiled in this report includes:

Steris Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Amico

Getinge Group

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Skytron

C V Medical

Medicana

Hillrom

Shenzhen Mindray Bio Medical Electronics Co., Ltd

Leading market players and manufacturers are studied to help give a brief idea about them in the report. The challenges faced by them and the reasons they are on that position is explained to help make a well informed decision. Competitive landscape of Brown Sugar market is given presenting detailed insights into the company profiles, developments, merges, acquisitions, economic status and best SWOT analysis.

NOTE: Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

