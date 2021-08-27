Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Focusing on Top Leading Players, Share, Future Trends, Opportunities including Key Players Forecast till 2028

Healthcare resource management has gained importance with increasing concerns regarding safety and security of medical devices and instruments. Surgical instrument tracking devices help in keeping track of surgical instruments and provide comprehensive reporting to the healthcare provider. The system offers various advantages such as efficient workflow management, proper resources utilization and reduce cost. Therefore, majority of hospitals and surgical centers incorporate such systems for improving productivity and accountability of the organization.

The global surgical instrument tracking systems market exhibits exponential growth during forecast period due to increasing number of surgical procedures and rising adoption of healthcare IT in hospitals. Furthermore, increasing focus on security of costly surgical instruments and growing sue of RFID technology for instrument tracking drives the growth of the market. However, high cost of these tracking systems and competition among existing market players may restrain market growth.

The structure of the Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market report can be categorized into following sections:

Section 1: Scope of the Report & Research Methodology

Section 2: Key Takeaways

Section 3: Market variables & their impact on growth and analytical tools providing High Level Insights into the Market Dynamics and Growth Pattern

Section 4: Market Estimates and Forecasts (with the base year as 2019, historic information of 2016 & 2018 and forecast from 2021 to 2028). Regional and Country Level Estimates and Forecasts for each category which are summed up to form the Global Market.

Section 5: Competitive Landscape. Attributes such as Strategy Framework, Competitor Categorization are included to provide elaborate details on the Market Structure & Strategic Undertakings as well as their impact.

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Research include:

Censis Technologies, Inc.

Key Surgical

Getinge AB

Haldor Advanced Technologies. Ltd

Microsystems, Inc.

BD

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Applied Logic, Inc.

STANLEY Healthcare

STERIS

The surgical instrument tracking systems market is segmented based on component, technology and end user. On the basis of component, the market is segmented into hardware, software and services. On the basis of technology, the surgical instrument tracking systems market is segmented into RFID and barcode. Based on the end user the market is segmented as hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

The Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Company Profiles are individually represented for all major participants and indices such as Financial Performance, Strategic Initiatives, Product Portfolio & Company Overview.

Company overview provides the information about location of the company where it is headquartered along with the established year, employee strength as of 2017, regions where the company is operating and the key business areas.

Financial Performance:

Overall company/segment revenue for the year 2019, 2018, and 2017 is provided in the sub title “Financial Performance” (public listed companies) along with the analysis and explanation of the increase or decrease in the same due to factors such as mergers & acquisition, profit or loss in any strategic business unit (SBUs) and others.

Product Benchmarking:

Product benchmarking comprises the comprehensive list of products pertaining to the respective market along with the application and key features.

Strategic Initiatives:

Insights pertaining to the new product launch, strategic collaboration, mergers and acquisition, regulatory approval, and other developments by the company in market are covered under strategic initiatives section.

