Surgical Robots Market: Increased Competition to Deliver Unique and Better Product to Increase Expenditure on R&D Activities

Surgical robots are designed to try to to far more than simple surgeries, including complex surgeries that are usually only done under very complicated circumstances. for instance , a surgical robot that’s wont to help urologists insert mucopolysaccharide pellets into the penis is in a position to perform this surgery without placing the patient in danger for any quite infection.

Growing demand awareness regarding the benefits of robotic-assisted surgery including the advancement within the surgery is fueling the market growth of surgical robots. Increasing adoption of surgical robots across hospitals & ambulatory surgery centers so as to scale back human error and improve patient safety is again driving the market growth of surgical robots. consistent with the International Federation of Robotics, the entire value of sales of medical robots increased to US$1.9 billion, accounting for 29 percent of the entire sales value of the professional service robots in 2017.

Moreover, expanding application of surgical robots across various surgeries like general surgery, gynecological surgery, urological surgery, neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, and other applications is additionally expected to uplift the market growth. Growing specialise in improving surgeries with better precision and outcome is further anticipated to bolster the market growth of surgical robots. an increase within the funding within the field of surgical robots for developing more advanced cost-effective robots is anticipated to foster the market growth of the surgical robots.

North America is predicted to realize significant growth over the forecast period and this is often attributed to the increasing healthcare funding including the rapid adoption of such advanced technology across the healthcare sector. consistent with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the U.S. health care spending grew 4.6 percent in 2019, reaching US$3.8 trillion or US$11,582 per person.

Key Developments:

1. In September 2019, Medtronic has launched a replacement robot-assisted surgery platform that’s more flexible and cost-effective than systems presently on the market.

2. In December 2020, Smith + Nephew (S+N) has announced the launch of a replacement handheld robotics platform: CORI. it’s a surgeon-controlled handheld robotic platform, and its modular design will enable it to be scaled across the orthopedic baseline .

3. In December 2019 Apollo Hospitals Bangalore has announced the launch of the primary dedicated Robot-Assisted Cardiac Surgery Unit in India. The Robot-Assisted Cardiac Surgery Unit will offer patients with complex cardiac disease treatment with robotic-assisted minimally invasive cardiac surgery

