“Surrender” of France | Macron calls Mali Prime Minister’s words “disgrace”

(Paris) On Thursday, Emmanuel Macron called the allegations that the interim Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maïga had presented to the UN platform a “disgrace” that France had “given up” Mali.

Posted on Sep 30, 2021 at 3:43 pm

“I was shocked. Those words are unacceptable […] While yesterday we were running the national honor for Sergeant Maxime Blasco (killed in action in Mali), this is unacceptable, “said the head of state, answering RFI on the sidelines of the final dinner of the season. Africa 2020 at the Élysée.

It is a shame and dishonor what not even a government is.

President Emmanuel Macro

Paris had already in the past few days strongly condemned the remarks made by Mr Maïga on September 25, who said that Emmanuel Macron’s announcement in June of the reorganization of the French military presence with the planned end of the Barkhane military operation represented “a kind of abandonment in full.” Escape”.

PHOTO KENA BETANCUR, REUTERS ARCHIVE

Interim Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maïga told the United Nations on September 25th that Emmanuel Macron’s announcement in June that the French military presence would be reorganized with the planned end of the Barkhane military operation represented “a species extinction in mid-flight”.

“I know that Malians don’t believe that,” says Emmanuel Macron, emphasizing that “the legitimacy of the current government,” resulting from two coups since 2020, is “democratically null”.

“We are demanding, because we are committed, that we want to fight terrorism and ensure security,” he added. “We are here because the Malian state asked for it. Without France, Mali would be in the hands of terrorists, ”he said.

Macron calls for elections in Mali

He said he expected the leaders of the Malian junta “to honor their commitments: that elections take place in February, that they stop jailing political opponents, that they do their jobs, that is, the return of the state to what they do.” haven’t done it in months ”.

“We will continue development projects” in Mali together with the international community. But “this work cannot be done if leaders do not take their responsibilities seriously,” he warned.

“It is not inevitable,” he continued, citing the example of Niger, a neighboring country to Mali, where “there is a courageous President, President Bazoum, after another courageous President, the President. Issoufou, who do their best, battle.” for their people, education, health … they are doing an admirable job ”.

After Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte had visited the exhibition by the Ghanaian artist El Anatsui in the Conciergerie, Emmanuel Macron received the actors and partners of the Africa 2020 season that ended on Thursday for dinner.

He congratulated himself on the success of this long event, which since December 2020 has gathered more than four million spectators at 1,500 artistic, scientific or economic events across France.

It “enabled France to recognize the place of youth and African energy,” he said.

“Our relationship with Africa must go through the youth and civil society,” he added ahead of the France-Africa summit in Montpellier on October 8, a “somewhat upside-down summit” that will not have heads of state but representatives of Africa Civil society.

Africa 2020 was proposed by Emmanuel Macron in his speech to African youth in Ouagadougou in 2017.