Surveillance Radar Market 2021 By Types, Application, End-User Demand, Growth Analysis and Outlook 2028 By ASELSAN A.- ., FLIR Systems, Honeywell International Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries

The Surveillance Radar Market size (volume and value) and industry chain structure published by The Insight Partners through its high quality database which is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individual interested in the industry. Major companies with their market volumes and revenues are covered for each of the regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America).

Surveillance Radars are used to monitor various activities across critical infrastructure and installations such as airports, camps, borders, and harbors. These radars are used to detect and track non-linearly and non-cooperative, as well as moving targets for national security. The rise in the number of navigation radars used in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) is bolstering the demand for the surveillance radar market

Key vendors engaged in the Surveillance Radar market and covered in this report:

ASELSAN A.- ., FLIR Systems, Honeywell International Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corp., Rockwell Collins, Saab AB, Thales Group, The Raytheon Company

Market Dynamics:

The prominent drivers of the surveillance radar market are the rising number of navigation radars used by UAV and increasing demand for lightweight radars. The high adoption rate of ground surveillance systems for the military, as well as home security application globally, are creating an opportunity for the surveillance radar market in the forecast period.

Market Scope:

The “Global Surveillance Radar Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the surveillance radar market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of surveillance radar market with detailed market segmentation by product type, platform type, application. The global surveillance radar market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading surveillance radar market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the surveillance radar market.

Market Segmentation:

The global surveillance radar market is segmented on the basis of by product type, platform type, application. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented as long-range surveillance radar, medium range surveillance radar, short range surveillance radar. On the basis of platform type, the market is segmented as maritime surveillance radar, land-based surveillance radar, airborne surveillance radar. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as military, aerospace, maritime, home security, others.

Surveillance Radar Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

