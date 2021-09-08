Suspected left-wing extremists in Dresden in court

Dresden (AP) – A far-left militant group from Leipzig reportedly attacked and beat people on the right-wing scene between 2018 and 2020.

The trial of four alleged members, who according to the indictment were ideologically motivated, organized and acting brutally, began on Wednesday at the Dresden Higher Regional Court (OLG). Federal prosecutor Bodo Vogler said the aim of the association “was and is” to attack actual and suspected members of the right-wing scenes and injure them with striking tools. According to the prosecution, student Lina E. was in charge of at least two cases and prepared the attacks in Leipzig, Wurzen and Eisenach.

The 26-year-old man, a man of the same age and a 36-year-old from Leipzig and a 26-year-old from Berlin are charged with membership of a criminal organization, serious breach of public order, dangerous bodily harm and, in some cases, property damage.

The association, which was founded “in and around Leipzig” no later than August 2018, was based on “militant left-wing extremist ideology” and aimed to commit politically motivated crimes, Vogler said. Its members rejected the existing democratic constitutional state as well as the state’s monopoly on the use of force. Lina E. assumed a “leading position” from the start, actively prepared actions and also participated in the selection of victims by spying on the environment.

The student from Kassel in Hesse has been in police custody since the beginning of November 2020, the three men not. According to the indictment, E. also had partially anonymized cell phones, SIM cards and tools. Her long-time partner, who was persecuted separately, provided reinforcement to the group in cases of violence and was even present during attacks.

A total of 13 people were injured

This is about six attacks, each of which was carried out in excess. A total of 13 people were injured, including two potentially fatal. According to the indictment, a victim was jumped on the back, strangled, beaten with fists and a telescopic baton. In another case, E. allegedly prevented those present from helping an already unconscious person by hitting his head and trunk. The owner of a trendy right-wing bar in Eisenach was attacked with a hammer, adjustable wrench and rods. The December 2019 attack sparked the investigation, which the Attorney General then resumed.

The President of the State Security Senate, Hans Schlueter-Staats, spoke of “serious allegations” and “serious crimes of bodily harm”. Disputes, including over defense counsel’s claim that the files were incomplete, had delayed the start of the hearing. The lawyers accused the court of harassment and unfair treatment. This deferred a bias motion against the presiding judge.

In front of the building, dozens of demonstrators expressed their solidarity with the defendants. When Lina E. and her co-defendants entered the room, they were greeted with applause and boos from supporters in the audience.

In a joint statement, all defense lawyers first questioned the jurisdiction of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office (GBA) as a prosecution. The allegations are individual disputes and not an attack on the state. There could be no question of a criminal organization. For the GBA, the procedure is an “experiment” in determining how far paragraph 129 can go. She herself had to admit that she was not aware of when the association was founded or the circumstances in which it was founded. “The federal prosecution does not have enough evidence for an association,” said a defense lawyer.

In addition, lawyers complained that negotiations were taking place in a high-security room that had been set up for the trials of terrorism suspects. The nature of the process brings its clients closer to terrorists. Another criticism concerned the fact that documents, documents and personal data had been thrown to the media before the start of the process, including the popular “Compact-Magazin” in the right-wing scene. The charge is not the end result of an investigation, but results from a request by the GBA. “What is wrong is made to go. For now – I’m afraid – we should not expect a fair trial, ”said one of the lawyers.