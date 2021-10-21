Sustainable Athleisure Market 2021 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2028

The Insight Partners analysts forecasts the latest report on “Global Sustainable Athleisure Market (Covid-19) Impact and Analysis by 2028”, according to report; The Sustainable Athleisure Market report covers the overall and all-inclusive analysis of Market with all its factors that have an impact on market growth. This report is anchored on the thorough qualitative and quantitative assessment of the Sustainable Athleisure Market.

Sustainable athleisure is the type of activewear designed to provide high-performance activewear to consumers by protecting both people and the planet. It is one of the fastest emerging trends in the athleisure market that provides style, functionality, and comfort. It is a blend of urban fashion, sportswear, and culture.

Key Players:

PANGAIA Under Armour Inc. ABLE Adidas AG Vuori Hanesbrands Inc. EILEEN FISHER Outerknown Patagonia, Inc. Pact, LLC

People across the globe are actively participating in recreational activities and sports to stay fit and healthy. This factor has primarily increased the demand for comfortable clothing. Moreover, a growing number of gyms, fitness centers, and yoga clubs is expected to increase the demand for sustainable athleisure across different regions. Besides, rising awareness about healthy lifestyles and fitness amongst the working class is expected to bolster the market growth. A variety of new products are getting launched by the manufacturers to attract huge consumer segments. This factor is expected to create growth opportunities for sustainable athleisure market across the globe.

The reports cover key developments in the Sustainable Athleisure Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

The global sustainable athleisure market is segmented into consumer group, type, product, and distribution channel. By consumer group, the sustainable athleisure market is classified into Men and Women. By type, the sustainable athleisure market is classified into Mass and Premium. By product, the sustainable athleisure market is classified into Shirt, Yoga Pant, Leggings, Shorts, and Others. By distribution channel, the sustainable athleisure market is classified into Offline and Online.

