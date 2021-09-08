Swabs Collection Kit Market Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report Hardy Diagnostics; VIRCELL S.L; BTNX, Inc.; Formlabs

Swab collection kits are individually wrapped sterile swabs for biomedical research or clinical diagnostic uses. Although especially popular in the field, swabs can be used in a variety of environments and specimen collection applications such as medical, forensics, genetics, microbiology, pre-analytical, diagnostics.

The growth of the swabs collection kit market is mainly attributed to factors such as rising number of coronavirus cases, increasing demand for accurate and modern swabs collection kit. However, the lack of skilled professionals and limitation of swabs collection methods for instance, the rate of false-negative results in reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction testing is a great concern to hinder the market growth.

The COVID-19 outbreak is adversely affecting industries worldwide, and this devastating effect is continuing in 2021 as well. The outbreak created significant disruptions in primary industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, energy & power, electronics & semiconductor, aerospace & defense, and construction. The COVID-19 pandemic has served as a vital growth opportunity for the swabs collection kit market. The market has experienced exponential growth during the pandemic due to tremendous demand for COVID-19 testing through PCR. There have been various factors, including increased incidence of COVID-19 positive patients, growth in swabs collection kit, and rise in production of reagents and kits.

Some of the Prominent/Emerging Players in Swabs Collection Kit Market:

BD; Puritan Medical Products; Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings; HiMedia Laboratories; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Hardy Diagnostics; VIRCELL S.L; BTNX, Inc.; Formlabs, and Lucence Diagnostics

Swabs Collection Kit Market Segmental Overview:

Based on type, the swabs collection kit market is segmented into nasopharyngeal swabs, oropharyngeal swabs, and others. The nasopharyngeal swabs segment held the largest share of the market in 2021, whereas the oropharyngeal swabs segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Nasopharyngeal (NP) swabs are the highest-yield specimen type for upper respiratory viral diagnostic testing, including SARS-CoV-2, and according to the US FDA, the use of a flocked NP swab is the gold standard.

The report specifically highlights the Swabs Collection Kit market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market to help the new entrants understand the market scenario better.

To comprehend global Swabs Collection Kit market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

