Swinging Vane Pumps Market Current Situation And Growth Forecast to 2030

Introduction

A vane pump utilizing swinging vanes in an eccentric rotor, which move outward due to a centrifugal force in order to form a seal with casing. Vane pumps can handle moderate viscosity liquids, it excel at handling low viscosity liquids such as liquefied petroleum (LP) gas, solvents, ammonia, fuel oils, alcohol, refrigerator, and gasoline.

Swinging vane pumps have no self-compensate for wear and internal metal-to-metal contact, enabling swinging vane pumps to maintain peak performance on these non-lubricating liquids. Swinging vane pumps has several advantages over the conventional pumps such as handles thin liquid at relatively higher pressures, it can run dry for short period, it compensate wear through vane extension, and several others.

Owing to this distinct advantages of swinging vane pumps its popularity is increasing significantly among the several end-use industries.

Other than swinging vane pump, vane pump are available in number of vane configuration such as sliding vane, rolling vane, flexible vane, and external vane. Among all types of vane pump swinging vane pump is widely used in several application such as aerosol and propellants, aviation services- fuel transfer, deicing, automotive industry-fuels, lubes, refrigeration coolants, alcohols, solvents, aqueous solutions, etc., swinging vane pumps.

Swinging Vane Pumps Market: Dynamics

Swinging vane pumps are gaining traction in the market owing to its different benefits over the other conventional pumps such as handling of thin liquid at relatively higher pressure which plays a major role in the growth of swinging vane pump market.

Global demand for swinging vane pumps is directly correlated to infrastructure development activities. Governments of developing countries such as China and India are focusing on urbanization, which in turn is anticipated to fuel demand for swinging vane pumps particularly in domestic, water & wastewater treatment industries.

However, there is some disadvantages of swinging vane pumps such as complex housing and many parts, swinging vane pumps is not appropriate for high pressures, and also not suitable for high viscosity, which may hamper the growth of swinging vane pumps market.

Swinging Vane Pumps Market: Segmentation

Based on the application Aerosol & Propellants

Aviation Service- Fuel transfer, Deicing

Automotive industry- Fuels, Lubes, refrigeration coolants

Bulk transfer of LPG and NH3

LPG Cylinder Filling

Alcohols

Others Based on the material type Cast Iron

Ductile Iron

Steel

Stainless steel

Swinging Vane Pumps Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the region the global swinging vane pumps market is expected to lead by East Asia, owing to increasing number of end-use industries such as automotive, aviation, oil & gas, assisting the growth of the swinging vane pumps as it is predominantly use in this industries.

Europe is anticipated to witness significant growth in the swinging vane pumps market, as automotive industry as well as other end-use industries of swinging vane pumps is witnessing upsurge in demand, which creating more opportunistic market for the swinging vane pumps manufacturer in this region.

North America is a prominent market in terms of production as well as consumption of swinging vane pumps, owing to increasing preference of prominent manufacturers for expansion of their production plant in this region in order to meet the increasing demand for swinging vane pumps from several end-use industries.

Latin America expected to witness a decent growth in swinging vane pumps market as the adoption of technological advanced products is increasing substantially in this region.

Swinging Vane Pumps Market: Key Market Participants

Key manufactures involved in the manufacturing of swinging vane pumps included Dongguan Yazreid M&E Technology Co Ltd., Gardner Denver Pumps, ULVAC, Osaka Vacuum, Ltd., Atlas Copco, Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH, and others.

Key players which are involved in the swinging vane pumps market laying emphasis on the product development through adoption of prominent technologies and expansion of their business by mergers and acquisition activities.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Swinging Vane Pumps market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies.

The research report provides analysis and information according to Swinging Vane Pumps market segments such as component, type, application, end-user and region, etc.

