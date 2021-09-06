Switzerland Cards and Payments Market Report-Share, Size, Current Trends, Regional Business Landscape And Development Scope To 2023

Switzerland Cards and Payments Market Report analysis 2021-2027 presents a complete assessment of the market and comprises future trends, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical information, and forecasts. This Switzerland Cards and Payments Market is defined with its related details such as product types, business overview, sales, manufacturers, applications, and other specifications. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of the global regions. Detailed information of the Switzerland Cards and Payments Market Report growth rate, technological innovations, and key strategies implemented by the main leading industry players.

Switzerland Cards and Payments Market Report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Swiss cards and payments industry.

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry, and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2020e-24f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including the market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers details of regulatory policy and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

– Due to coronavirus, the government is taking additional steps to promote electronic payments. In June 2020 it introduced the QR-bill payment system to replace traditional invoice payment slips. The Swiss QR Code integrated in the bills contains all the necessary payment information, allowing recipients to simply scan the QR code to make payments via mobile banking apps or internet banking.

– The majority of payment cards in the country feature contactless functionality. According to data published by the Swiss National Bank, over 90% of credit cards and over 80% of debit cards were contactless-enabled as of June 2020. Amid COVID-19, the contactless payment limit was temporarily increased from CHF40 ($41.33) to CHF80 ($82.66) effective from April 8, 2020.

– Uptake of alternative payments among Swiss consumers is growing due to the availability of solutions such as Samsung Pay, Apple Pay, and PayPal. In April 2019, Google Pay was launched in Switzerland in collaboration with Cornèrcard, BonusCard, Swiss Bankers, Revolut, and boon. Meanwhile, Switzerland-based fintech Yapeal launched a mobile wallet in July 2020 in partnership with card-issuing platform Marqeta.

– The wallet combines a mobile payment platform and banking services in one app. Through the wallet, users can receive an instant digital Visa debit card that can be connected to mobile payment apps such as Google Pay, Samsung Pay, and Apple Pay.

