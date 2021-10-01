Synodal assembly between helplessness and determination

The Catholic Church in Germany wants to renew itself, but the decisions of Rome have caused disillusionment. Nonetheless, members of the Synod Assembly are determined to push the reforms forward.

Frankfurt / Main (dpa) – The second synodal assembly of the Catholic Church in Germany in Frankfurt am Main continued on Friday with discussions on the topic of power in the Church.

For some participants, feelings about the reform process hovered between helplessness and determination. “The Pope’s decisions have sobered up a lot,” said Benedictine Sister Philippa Rath. The Pope had not accepted the resignation of the Archbishop of Hamburg Stefan Heße, which he had offered as part of the handling of cases of abuse in the Archdiocese of Cologne. Francis also decided that Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki of Cologne would remain in office.

It has certainly also led to the fact that many have come to Frankfurt with “mixed feelings,” Rath said in his interim review. However, she feels that a large majority of synod participants are still in favor of a process of renewal. “We owe it to victims of sexual violence to make a difference.” The abuse scandal involving sexual violence by clergy and church workers as well as the silence and cover-up within the church had sparked the reform process.

Community officer Sarah Henschke stressed: “We have to solve the problems, then the good in the church can survive again.” She regretted that during the second synodal assembly and the first reading of the basic texts, according to the internal regulations, it was not possible to specifically hear the vote of the bishops. Even so, it has become clearer where the lines and positions between the synods unfold.

The Synodal Assembly has 230 members: the 69 German bishops, 69 representatives of the Central Committee of German Catholics (ZdK) – this is the representation of the laity, that is to say of the non-clergy – and 92 representatives of various Catholic professional groups. It deals with four subjects: the place of women in the Church, the management of power, Catholic sexual morality and priestly celibacy. The four topics are each assigned to a forum that deals with the complex. Each forum has developed reform proposals for its territory. The second synodal assembly lasts until Saturday.