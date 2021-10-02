Synodal Assembly gives the wind in its sails for reforms

Frankfurt / Main (dpa) – German Catholics concluded the second synodal assembly of their reform process on Saturday with “clear directional decisions”.

He was “incredibly touched” because so much had been accomplished in the three-day meeting, German Bishops’ Conference president Georg Bätzing said at the end. “No text was rejected.” Bätzing praised the very committed participants who made a lot of progress during very intense working days – 13 texts were adopted on first reading, which dealt with greater participation of the faithful, sexual morals or the role of women.

Many participants came to Frankfurt with great reservations – among them Thomas Sternberg, Chairman of the Central Committee of German Catholics (ZdK). “The mood was really bad,” Sternberg admitted on Saturday. “There was anger and anger.” Bätzing also spoke of the strong emotional tension of many synods in view of Rome’s recent decision to keep bishops in office in dealing with cases of abuse.

“Spirit of Frankfurt”

But at the end of the second synodal assembly, the bishop of Osnabrück Franz-Josef Bode once again felt the “spirit of Frankfurt”. The spirit of the democratic movement, which the Paulskirche of Frankfurt represents, is it also an opportunity for the Catholic Church, which, in view of the way in which it has dealt with the scandal of abuse, is also massively criticized by the remaining believers? faithful to so far?

“We have shown that synodality is possible,” Sternberg said after the three-day meeting. The personal attacks did not materialize despite very different beliefs.

“You should not let the talking lines be destroyed,” said ZdK Vice President Karin Kortmann. “It’s always great publicity and exhortation.” A Rome audience is also requested. So far there has been no conversation between the Vatican and representatives of the ZdK – for Kortmann, the opportunity to call Pope Nikola Eterovic’s nuncio at the door of the hall: “Please , don’t leave yet – your car is waiting, ”she assured the Vatican ambassador afterwards, some of the participants were already trying to get out before the closing prayer.

It would be good for Nuncio Pope Francis to “report on a more philanthropic and more participatory church,” Kortmann said. “It would be very helpful if we finally had a conversation with Rome that we have been waiting for so long. Our suitcases are ready. “And, by the way, letters can also be answered, added the vice president of ZdK.

“We are the Church” criticizes the Vatican

For the “We are Church” reform movement, the process of the Synodal Path is irreversible. “The trend is in the direction of reforms and can no longer be reversed,” said Christian Weisner of the Federal Ecclesiastical Movement team at the German Press Agency after the second synodal assembly in Frankfurt. The behavior of the Vatican is problematic.

“It is absolutely clear that we in Germany do not want to and cannot change the world church, but important solutions are being developed here,” Weisner said. However, due to the voting behavior during the first readings of the documents read at the Synod Assembly, he felt that the majority of the bishops supported the decisions. Weisner said it was clear from the start that the Synod Path was not a walk in the park, but “a rocky road”. However, there is no alternative for the church. “This is the last chance.”

The Synod Assembly is the main organ of the current reform process of German Catholics, the Synodal Way. It deals with four subjects: the place of women in the Church, the management of power, Catholic sexual morality and priestly celibacy. At the end of the road, expected in 2023, concrete reforms should be put in place.