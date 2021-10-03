Synodal Assembly wants to reform the Church

Frankfurt / Main (dpa) – German Catholics concluded the second synodal assembly of their reform process with “clear directional decisions”.

He was “incredibly touched” because so much had been accomplished at the three-day Synodal Path meeting, said German Bishops’ Conference president Georg Bätzing in Frankfurt am Main.

However, there was an embarrassing incident at the end: the meeting had to be interrupted prematurely because too few members were present in the room and the committee had no more quorum. A number of members had apparently left prematurely, including several bishops. Bätzing and the chairman of the Central Committee of German Catholics (ZdK), Thomas Sternberg, have warned the more than 200 members of the assembly that this should not happen again.

At the same time, Bätzing expressed his satisfaction: “There have been debates over texts which are not just texts, but dreams expressed in words about how we want to change the church in Germany: a church participatory, gender-equitable and on the go with people. According to the ideas of the Synod Assembly, the church should be structured more democratically in the future, so that believers should have a say in the appointment of bishops.

However, it is still not clear if this will really happen, as the process is far from over and in the end nothing can be decided without a two-thirds majority of the bishops.

The Bishop of Osnabrück Franz-Josef Bode particularly emphasized the model “Living in successful relationships”: “The text honors sexuality as a positive force and recognizes that all human beings in their sexuality are created and loved by God. Sexuality and identity go hand in hand. “

Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller, former prefect of the Roman Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, criticized the reform process. Anyone who is even half-informed knows “that this drama in front of an audience outside the church is about power and not about gospel truth,” Müller told the German news agency.

The Synodal Assembly is the main organ of the Synodal Path. It deals with four subjects: the place of women in the Church, the management of power, Catholic sexual morality and priestly celibacy. At the end of the road, expected in 2023, concrete reforms should be put in place.