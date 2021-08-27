Synthetic Biology Market to Garner US$ 56,044.9 million by 2025 with Top Key Players: GenScript, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., Twist Bioscience,New England Biolabs (NEB), Synthetic Genomics Inc.

The Synthetic biology in healthcare market was valued at US$ 6,802.0 million in 2016 and it is projected to reach US$ 56,044.9 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.2% from 2016 to 2025.

Synthetic biology is a science of designing, altering and building simple organisms to perform specific therapeutic or industrial utilities. The commercialization or industrialization of biology renders processes quicker, cheaper and reliable. The organisms created are known as genetically modified organisms (GMOs), which do not require a definition that distinguishes it from genetic modifications. The growth of the Synthetic biology in healthcare market is attributed to the increasing investments, technological advancement and rising numbers of start-up companies are boosting the market over the years. In addition, the emerging trends of synthetic biology are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Top Companies of Synthetic Biology Market :

ThermoFisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Novozymes

Agilent Technologies

Amyris

GenScript

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

Twist Bioscience

New England Biolabs (NEB)

Synthetic Genomics Inc.

Synthetic biology in Healthcare Market – by Product

Enzymes

Oligonucleotides

Chassis Organisms

Xeno-Nucleic Acids

Synthetic biology in Healthcare Market – by Technology

Gene Synthesis

Genome Engineering

Measurement & Modelling

Cloning & Sequencing

Nanotechnology

Others

Synthetic biology in Healthcare Market – by Application

Industrial Applications

Food & Agriculture

Medical Applications

Environmental Applications

Others

The global Synthetic Biology Market has been split across the global regions such as North America, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Europe by considering productivity and manufacturing base of the industries. Among those regions, North America registers the peak market growth in the forecast period.

