Syria | Artillery fire kills four civilians, including a child

(Beirut) The regime’s artillery fire killed four civilians, including a child, on Tuesday in the city of Idlib, the last major rebel stronghold in Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH) said.

Posted on Sep 7, 2021 at 6:49 pm

According to OSDH, which has a large network of springs in Syria, this is the first fatal bombing of this city in the northwest of the country in about 10 months.

A woman was killed in a residential area in bomb attacks by pro-Damascus fighters. A senior university official and his son, along with another man, were also killed when artillery fire struck near a swimming pool on the outskirts of the provincial capital, the UK-based observatory said.

An AFP correspondent in Idlib city saw rescuers and civilians transport the body of a young woman from the family home to an ambulance when alarmed bystanders fled for fear of further shots.

Around three million people live in the Idlib region, two thirds of whom have been displaced from other parts of the country who have been at war for more than a decade.

The jihadist group Hayat Tahrir al-Cham, the former Syrian arm of al-Qaida, and its allies control around half of the province, including the capital, and parts of neighboring provinces.

The region has been the subject of a ceasefire since March 2020 after a three-month offensive by the regime that displaced nearly a million people, according to the United Nations.

Despite repeated violations, the ceasefire was generally respected, but since June regime forces have increased their bombing in the south of the region.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was sworn in for a new term in July and pledged to make “the liberation of the parts of the homeland still to be liberated” one of his main priorities.

The war in Syria, which was triggered in 2011 by the suppression of pro-democratic protests, claimed almost half a million lives and displaced several million people, according to the OSDH.