Syrian army now controls rebel areas in Daraa

(Beirut) According to official media and an NGO, Syrian regime forces entered rebel districts in the northern city of Daraa on Wednesday as part of a new Russian-brokered ceasefire agreement.

Posted on Sep 8, 2021 at 11:21 am

The city of Daraa is the capital of the province of the same name, which has been largely controlled by the regime since 2018. Rebel groups still control some areas under an earlier ceasefire agreement.

As part of a new agreement that ended the violent clashes in July and August, soldiers penetrated Deraa al-Balad, as the districts in the south of the city that have been besieged by the regime for months are called.

They “hoisted the national flag, installed (military) positions and combed the area to clear it of terrorists,” said the official Sana news agency, referring to the rebels.

The agreement provides for further stages that will enable the regime in the long term to control all southern districts and thus the entire city of Daraa.

The deal was negotiated by Russia, an ally of Bashar al-Assad’s regime. It offers rebels who surrender their weapons and men who have not done their military service the opportunity to stay in Deraa al-Balad. Those who refuse to surrender must be evacuated to other rebel areas in the north.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH), regime forces will search all houses in Deraa al-Balad and record the names of those who have chosen to stay there.

The deadly fighting in July and August forced almost 40,000 people, mostly children, to flee, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (Ocha).

The city of Daraa is the cradle of the anti-regime uprising in Syria in 2011, in which the war claimed almost 500,000 deaths and millions of people fled.

With the help of his allies Russia, Iran and the Lebanese Hezbollah, Bashar al-Assad was able to reverse the course of the war, chain the victories of 2015 and take two-thirds of the territory at the expense of a very heavy toll. .