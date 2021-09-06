System-on-a-Chip Test Machine Market Growth to 2026: Teradyne, Advantest, Cohu, Astronics

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of System-on-a-Chip Test Machine will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global System-on-a-Chip Test Machine market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ xx million in 2020. Over the next five years the System-on-a-Chip Test Machine market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2026.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of System-on-a-Chip Test Machine market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.
– Wafer Test Machine
– Packaged Device Test Machine

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.
– Test and Foundry
– IDM Enterprise

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
– Americas
– – United States
– – Canada
– – Mexico
– – Brazil
– APAC
– – China
– – Japan
– – Korea
– – Southeast Asia
– – India
– – Australia
– Europe
– – Germany
– – France
– – UK
– – Italy
– – Russia
– Middle East & Africa
– – Egypt
– – South Africa
– – Israel
– – Turkey
– – GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3.
– Teradyne
– Advantest
– Cohu
– Astronics
– Chroma
– SPEA

