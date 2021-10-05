Taiwan accuses China of “increasingly aggressive position”

Taipei / Beijing (dpa) – After the massive penetration of Chinese military planes into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), President Tsai Ing-wen accused Communist leaders in Beijing of a “stance of more and more aggressive “.

“Taiwan will not give in to the pressure,” the president wrote in an article published Tuesday for Foreign Affairs magazine. The president responded to the record number of around 150 Chinese military planes that had entered the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone in the past four days. On Monday alone, 56 planes were counted – more than ever in a day. Among the military aviators were fighter jets, bombers, transport planes and early warning planes. Taiwanese Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang criticized China for “going too far.”

With the provocations in the airspace near Taiwan, China is strengthening its claim to rule over Taiwan, which sees itself as independent but isolated from China internationally. The Communist leadership regards the liberal island republic as an “inseparable part” of the people’s republic. It threatens a violent conquest to achieve “reunification”.

Many countries increasingly understand the danger posed by the Chinese Communist Party, Tsai Ing-wen wrote. “If Taiwan were to fall, the consequences for regional peace and the system of democratic alliances would be catastrophic,” the president warned. “It would indicate that authoritarianism trumps democracy in the global competition for values.”

Beijing sees these flights as a warning to Taiwan and the United States. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said the United States should stop supporting pro-independence forces in Taiwan. The US government provides arms, strengthens official relations with Taipei, and sends warships across the Strait. These “provocative measures” have undermined peace and stability. Beijing has taken the “necessary countermeasures”.

After ten such flights in 2019, they jumped to 380 last year, up to 600 since the start of this year – with a sharp increase since the Chinese National Day last Friday. Taiwan celebrates its own national day next Sunday, so further military actions on the Chinese side are expected.

The White House has also voiced strong criticism: “provocative military activities” are “destabilizing, risk miscalculations and undermine peace and stability in the region,” spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in Washington. The United States would continue to help Taiwan maintain adequate self-defense capabilities. The spokeswoman called the US commitments to Taiwan “rock solid.”