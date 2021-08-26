Taiwan Cards and Payments Market Report- Statistical Analysis, Business Opportunity and Forecast 2025

Taiwan Cards and Payments Market Report provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, cards, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2016-20e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry, and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2020e-24f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including the market shares of issuers and schemes.

Taiwan Cards and Payments Market Report brings together RNR research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers details of regulatory policy and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Scope of this Report-

– In July 2019 the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) reviewed and approved applications from three consortiums and granted them approval to set up internet-only banks in the country. The three banks were: LINE Financial Taiwan (a consortium consisting of South Koreas LINE Corp, Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank, CTBC Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Union Bank of Taiwan, and telecoms operators FarEasTone and Taiwan Mobile); Rakuten International Commercial Bank (a consortium consisting of Japanese tech major Rakuten and IBF Financial Holdings); and Next Commercial Bank (a consortium led by Taiwanese telco Chunghwa Telecom).

– To capitalize on the growing consumer preference for digital banking, banks are setting up self-service banking machines called smart teller machines (STMs), which require less human interaction and provide access to digital banking. As of December 2019, Mega International Commercial Bank had deployed 77 STMs in its branches across Taiwan. These machines allow individuals to open a bank account and apply for a payment card. The launch of STMs has significantly reduced the time it takes for consumers to open an account with the bank, taking an average of 19 minutes – compared to one hour when opening an account over the counter.

– To capitalize on growing use of contactless cards, in January 2020 Visa, Mastercard, UnionPay, and JCB allowed their contactless payment card offerings to be used by consumers who commute via the Taoyuan Airport Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) and Kaohsiung MRT services. Domestic and international card holders can tap their credit cards at the gates leading to the platform, eliminating the need to stand in line to purchase train tickets. The convenience of this payment method is likely to further accelerate the growth of contactless payments in the country.

