Taiwan Criticizes Chinese Military Flights: “Going Too Far”

China has increased its military aircraft flights in the airspace near independent and democratic Taiwan. His government criticizes its big neighbor – and is supported.

Taipei / Beijing (dpa) – The government of Taiwan has strongly criticized the massive increase in Chinese military aircraft flights near the Democratic Island Republic. “Taiwan must be vigilant as China goes too far,” Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang told reporters in Taipei.

“The world sees that China repeatedly undermines peace in the region and puts Taiwan under pressure,” the premier said. He responded to the record number of around 150 Chinese military planes that had entered Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) in the past four days alone. On Monday alone, 56 planes were counted – more than ever in a day. Among the military aviators were fighter jets, bombers, transport planes and early warning planes.

The White House has also expressed strong criticism. The “provocative military activities” are “destabilizing, risk miscalculations and undermine peace and stability in the region,” spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in Washington. The United States would continue to help Taiwan maintain adequate self-defense capabilities. The spokeswoman called the US engagement in Taiwan “rock solid.”

In Beijing, the thefts were interpreted as a warning to Taiwan and the United States. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said the United States should stop supporting pro-independence forces in Taiwan. The US government delivers arms to Taiwan, strengthens official relations with Taipei, and sends warships across the Strait. These “provocative measures” would undermine peace and stability. Beijing has taken the “necessary countermeasures”.

With the provocations in the airspace near Taiwan, China is strengthening its claim to rule over Taiwan, which sees itself as independent but isolated from China internationally. The Communist leadership regards the liberal island republic as an “inseparable part” of the people’s republic. It threatens a violent conquest to achieve “reunification”.