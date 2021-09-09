“Takeable” in the first round | Marine Le Pen is “very fragile,” says one of his opponents

(Nîmes) Valérie Pécresse, candidate for the right-wing primary in the 2022 presidential election, said Thursday that she had the will to defeat Marine Le Pen in the first round, according to her “very fragile and wearable” and Emmanuel. to beat Macron in the second.

“If I am elected as your team leader, I will give everything,” announced the President of the Île-de-France region to the members of the Republican Party who met in Nîmes.

Presidential candidate Valérie Pécresse at a political meeting in Brive-la-Gaillarde, south-west France, August 28, 2021.

“Marine Le Pen is very fragile and very picky. I think she won’t make it to the second round if we face an extremely strong and credible candidacy for the shelf,” she said.

“I feel ready and I have the victory,” she added, showing herself able to lie the polls predicting a new duel between the outgoing president and the RN president in 2022.

She recalled her recent victory in the regional elections of Jordan Bardella, a candidate close to the head of the National Rally, Marine Le Pen.

Macron, “an Anglo-Saxon communityist”

Ms. Pécresse also destroyed President Emmanuel Macron, an “Anglo-Saxon communitarian” who “will do nothing about immigration”, a “loner” who has “burned down” economically.

He relied heavily on his victory in the Regionalliga, “which made me want to continue in 2022”.

Left, “woke up”, environmentalist, this is my daily life; and I’m in the most macronistic region of France

Valerie Pécresse

After Michel Barnier and then Valérie Pécresse, MEPs have to listen to Philippe Juvin and Eric Ciotti in the afternoon, then Xavier Bertrand on Friday morning.

Valérie Pécresse, who left Les Républicains to start her own party (the Free Party!), Took care of pampering her former party mates.

“It’s nice to see you all again,” she said, remembering “the very good times” she had spent with her former companions and tossing them a “big thank you” for their support to the regional ones.

But “It’s you who vote the tiebreaker, don’t cry if you choose the wrong candidate,” she warned, recalling her preference for a “wide-open primary”.