Taliban Announce Transition Cabinet in Afghanistan

Kabul (AP) – Islamist Taliban militants have announced part of their transitional government in Afghanistan.

According to this, the little-known mullah Mohammed Hassan Achund will become the interim president of ministers, which is equivalent to a prime minister. Taliban spokesman Sabiullah Mujahid said Tuesday at a press conference in Kabul.

Achund is one of the founding members of the Taliban, was recently on its governing council, the Rahbari Shura, and is considered a close confidant of Taliban leader Haibatullah Achundsada. Achund, originally from Kandahar, once held important positions under the first Taliban regime and is considered moderate.

Mujahid said it had been agreed to appoint and announce a transitional cabinet “so that we can do the necessary government work.”

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the former deputy head of the Taliban, who signed the 2020 agreement with the United States on behalf of the Taliban, including the end of the US-led military operation in Afghanistan, was appointed one of two Achunds MPs. The second deputy is Maulawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, who recently worked at the Taliban political bureau in Doha.

The two former deputy chiefs of the Taliban, Mullah Jakub and Siradschuddin Hakkani, will become defense ministers and interior ministers respectively.

The Taliban held a total of 33 positions. The appointment of the remaining leadership positions in ministries and institutions will be announced successively after “long deliberations,” Mujahid said.

Achund’s appointment shows “how little we in the West know about the Taliban and can predict their decisions,” said Afghan expert Thomas Ruttig of the Kabul think tank Afghanistan Analysts Network. Before the announcement, most observers assumed that Mullah Baradar would become prime minister.

After massive military territorial gains, the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in mid-August. Former President Ashraf Ghani had fled the country shortly before. Since coming to power, the Islamists have sought a more moderate external image than they did during their reign of terror between 1996 and 2001. However, fears remain that the militant group could base its regime on oppression and draconian punishments.