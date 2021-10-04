Taliban attack IS fighters in Kabul

Several people are killed in an attack on a Taliban memorial service in Kabul. Soon after, the Islamists retaliated against the IS fighters.

Islamabad (AP) – Hours after an attack on a memorial service in the Afghan capital Kabul, units of Taliban Islamist militants attacked fighters from the Islamic State (IS) terrorist militia.

Taliban member Muhammad Jalal wrote on Twitter Monday evening that terrorists in a so-called IS Khorasan sleeper cell – as IS is called in Afghanistan and Pakistan – have been arrested at a house in Kabul. Three ISIS terrorists were “neutralized” with their own explosive belts.

Fights that lasted for hours

Two residents told the German news agency they had heard the rumors of heavy fighting for hours. “We can still hear it, but we don’t know what’s going on.” Several houses were damaged by the fighting. Several buildings are said to be on fire, such as gasoline and gasoline stores.

A bomb attack had already been carried out in Kabul near the memorial service for the mother of a senior Taliban official. Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman Kari Said Chosti said several civilians were killed in the blast near the door of the famous Eidgah mosque. Other reports said there were at least twelve dead and more than 32 injured. Several influential members of the Islamists are said to have taken part in the funeral service. It was the first bomb explosion in Kabul that apparently targeted an event organized by high-ranking Taliban.

The SI seems to be becoming more active

Initially, no one claimed responsibility for the attack. Since the Taliban came to power in mid-August, ISIS has claimed responsibility for a number of attacks against the Taliban. IS fighters attacked Taliban operatives in northern Parwan province on Friday. According to observers, it seems that IS is active in more and more areas.

Daesh appeared openly in Afghanistan in early 2015. It wants to establish a “province” there and in Pakistani territory called IS-Khorasan and has repeatedly carried out attacks, mainly against Shia Muslims and their institutions. US and Afghan security forces have attacked its positions several times a week in recent years. IS is hostile to the Taliban, who are also Sunnis, despite their close ideological proximity.

After the withdrawal of international troops from NATO, especially the US military, the Taliban quickly conquered large parts of the country. On August 15, they entered the capital without a fight. From 1996 until the US-led intervention in 2001, the Taliban ruled large parts of the country. Their regime was based on oppression and draconian punishments, women in particular were systematically discriminated against and their rights were severely restricted.