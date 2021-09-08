Taliban Ban Further Protests For Now

The Taliban have already acted violently against the protests in recent days. Now they ban any further protests – and threaten serious consequences if violated.

Kabul / Islamabad (dpa) – Islamist Taliban militants initially banned any further demonstrations in Afghanistan. The first official statement from the Home Office after the formation of the government said that no one should try to organize protests under any circumstances at this time.

Serious prosecution is threatened in the event of violations. The reason given by the Taliban was that some people had disturbed public order and harassed people in the past few days.

At the same time, the Islamists laid down the conditions for protests in the future. The organizers must therefore obtain the prior approval of the Ministry of Justice. The reason for the demonstration, the place, the time and the slogans must be communicated to the judicial and security authorities at least 24 hours in advance.

The Taliban have used violence to quell protests in recent days. They also banned media coverage of the protests. Women and men took to the streets of the capital, Kabul and several provinces, among others for the rights and freedom of women.