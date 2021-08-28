Taliban call on women health workers at work | Free press

After the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan, it is still unclear how the situation will develop for women. Apparently, a few professional groups are now allowed to return to work.

Kabul (AP) – Islamist Taliban activists in Afghanistan have called on all women employed in the public health sector to return to work.

The health ministry has ordered all female employees in the capital and provinces to return to work, according to a tweet from Taliban spokeswoman Sabiullah Mujahid on Friday evening. Nothing stands in the way of their work.

It is still unclear whether Afghan women will be able to continue doing their jobs after the Taliban come to power. So far, there have only been more specific statements in the health and education sectors that women should return to work.

In the health sector, there were recently reports in the north of the country that midwives, for example, were no longer allowed to attend meetings with male doctors. During the Taliban’s rule from 1996 to 2001, women were not allowed to be treated by male doctors, which severely limited their health care.

Speaking at a press conference this week, Taliban spokesman Sabiullah Mujahid said working women should stay at home until new rules are in place. They would still receive their salaries. It was not clear whether he was speaking only of women employed by government agencies or also private companies. Journalists reported last week that they had been sent home by Taliban fighters.