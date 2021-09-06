Taliban claim to have captured Afghan province of Penjir

Kabul (AP) – Islamist Taliban militants say they have conquered the last Afghan province not yet under their control, the Pandjir. This was announced by Islamist spokesman Sabiullah Mujahid in a statement released on Monday.

There was initially no official information from the resistance fighters of the Pandjir.

National Resistance Front (NRF) spokesman Fahim Dashti was killed in the fighting on Monday evening, several sources from the resistance front confirmed. A second NRF spokesperson shared a tweet claiming that the Taliban’s claim regarding Punjir’s capture was false. He himself wrote that the fight would continue until the aggressors were expelled from the country.

A Taliban spokesperson shared a photo showing Taliban fighters outside the governor’s seat in the provincial capital Basarak.

A conquest of Pandjir would be a huge success for the Islamists. They were unable to take the province during their first reign, which was due to the fierce resistance of the Northern Alliance and the geographical location: the entrance to the valley is narrow and easy to defend.

Several “rebels” had been beaten in Pandjir, the others had fled, the Taliban said. The people of Pandjir are assured that they will not suffer any discrimination and that “you are all our brothers and we will serve a country and a common goal,” according to the Taliban statement. With these recent victories, Afghanistan was completely out of the “war vortex” and the people would lead peaceful lives in the future.

The Pandjir issue was originally to be resolved through negotiation. On Tuesday, however, the fighting began when, according to Dashti, the Taliban attacked checkpoints at the entrance to the valley. Since then, the fighting had intensified every day. The Islamists were clearly advancing further into the valley.

NRF leader Akhmad Massoud had shown himself ready to negotiate a solution on Monday evening in order to end the fighting. He said he would end the war immediately if the Taliban stopped their attacks in Punjir. The NRF is working to resolve conflicts with the Taliban peacefully.