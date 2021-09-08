Taliban government meets skepticism in US and Germany

Ramstein (AP) – The interim government of militant Taliban Islamists is greeted with skepticism in the United States and Germany.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) confirmed on Wednesday that continued engagement in the Central Asian crisis country depends on the behavior of Islamist militants. “The announcement of a transitional government without the participation of other groups and yesterday’s violence against protesters and journalists in Kabul are not signs of optimism,” he said. before a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the US Air Force. based in Rhineland-Palatinate Ramstein.

Premium from the Minister of the Interior

The United States was also concerned. The cabinet list included “only people who are members of the Taliban or their close allies and not women,” a foreign ministry spokesperson said. In addition, the relationships and backgrounds of some members of the government are cause for concern. For example, Taliban deputy chief Siradschuddin Hakkani, head of the infamous Hakkani network, has been appointed interior minister. The Hakkani network has been blamed for some of the cruelest attacks in Afghanistan. The United States is looking for Hakkani, who is in his 40s with a bounty.

The Taliban on Tuesday presented 33 members of the government, including not a single woman and no one from any other political group. Western states had called for a so-called inclusive government to which not only the Taliban belong. The whole of the European Union has made it a condition of additional commitment, for example for the payment of development aid. Germany froze development aid after the Taliban came to power in mid-August. However, humanitarian aid to those in need will continue to flow. 600 million euros are currently committed.

Maas warned of a triple humanitarian crisis. “Many parts of the country are already experiencing food shortages due to the drought. At the same time, international aid payments, on which many people depend, have been halted. And if a new government is unable to move the affairs of state forward, there is a threat of economic collapse after political government – with even more drastic humanitarian consequences. “

The Meuse meets the blinking

Maas met Blinken in Ramstein that afternoon for a conversation. The two then wanted to connect by video to the foreign ministers of more than 20 other countries. Initially, Blinken highlighted a “remarkable partnership” with Germany. Maas said: “I am very happy that we have the opportunity to meet here. This is a continuation of the good and close cooperation we have had in recent weeks with a view to Afghanistan. “

The last American troops left Kabul at the end of August – two weeks after the Taliban came to power. This ended the international mission in Afghanistan after almost 20 years. The United States and Germany were the biggest suppliers of troops. Now the two countries continue to try to get people out of the country who feel threatened by the Taliban.

11,200 people are waiting in Ramstein to continue their journey

The United States uses Ramstein as one of the many hubs. So far 23,000 people have been brought from Afghanistan to the United States or other safe place. According to US data, 11,200 are still waiting for Ramstein to continue their journey. In addition, around 260 people are expected at the aerodrome in the next 24 hours.

90 Afghans who arrived at the base applied for asylum in Germany. This is possible although a subsequent trip to the USA has been agreed with the Americans within ten days. However, such an agreement does not invalidate the fundamental right to asylum.

It was also announced on Wednesday that the Bundeswehr had transported 38 Afghans from Ramstein to Kosovo. A spokesman for the Federal Defense Ministry announced that they were taken to the capital Pristina on September 1 at the request of NATO. The support was provided within the framework of NATO. The spokesperson did not say why this group of Afghans was brought to Kosovo. There was initially no comment from the United States.