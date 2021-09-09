Taliban in power | Afghanistan’s last Jew is gone

(New York) He had promised to leave Afghanistan in case the Taliban returned: the last Jew in that country is now in the hands of Islamic fundamentalists with the aim of seeking refuge in the US or Israel, according to an Israeli-American Businessman who organized his escape.

Posted on Sep 9, 2021 at 2:27 pm

Zébulon Simentov, born in the late 1950s in Herat in western Afghanistan, where tens of thousands of Jews have lived for 2,500 years, told AFP in April that he would not stay in his country when the Taliban regain power.

“I am the last, the only Jew in Afghanistan […] Things could get worse for me here. I’ve decided to go to Israel when the Taliban come back, ”he said at the time.

Threatened with death by the Islamic State

It’s done, says Moti Kahana, head of a security company. Mr. Simentov left Afghanistan and has been living in a “neighboring country” since Wednesday before possibly moving to New York.

For decades the man refused to flee. He survived the Soviet invasion, the civil war, the first Taliban regime and the occupation by US and NATO troops.

“He didn’t want to leave,” Kahana told AFP, adding that Simentov was threatened with death by the Afghan branch of the Islamic State Group and that he eventually surrendered to his senses.

A total of 29 people were evacuated with him, including his “best friend” and his children, the businessman said.

According to Kahana, the last Jew from Afghanistan has a family in New York and would like to take them with them on the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur on September 15 and 16.