Taliban interrupt women’s protest in Kabul

(Kabul) Six young Afghan women briefly tried to demonstrate in Kabul on Thursday morning to claim their right to an education before being forcibly stopped by the Taliban who shot in the air, AFP journalists reported.

Around 8 a.m. local time (11:30 p.m. Wednesday EDT), three veiled young women wearing medical masks unfolded in front of the Rabia Balkhi Girls’ High School in the eastern Afghan capital, a banner that proclaimed in English and Dari: “Don’t politicize education! “.

“Don’t break our pens, don’t burn our books, don’t close our schools,” added the banner, which is illustrated with a photo of veiled girls in a classroom.

As soon as they had been joined by three other demonstrators, one of whom was wearing a sign that read “Education is human identity”, a dozen armed Taliban intervened.

They forcibly pushed the young girls back to the closed school gates. One grabbed her banner and folded it into a ball, while the other attacked foreign journalists and tried to prevent them from filming.

A Taliban then fired a short shot into the air with its submachine gun.

The protesters fled to the establishment and the Taliban hunted down cameramen and photographers and tried to confiscate their cameras. One of them kicked a foreign cameraman in the buttocks.

They were commanded by an unarmed young man who was equipped with a walkie-talkie and introduced himself as Mawlawi Nasratullah, head of the Taliban special forces for Kabul and the surrounding area.

He asked his men to bring together a dozen journalists, all from the international press, and reached out to them.

“I respect journalists, but this protest was not authorized,” he said. “The authorities in the (Islamic) emirate of Afghanistan had not been informed. That is why there is no Afghan journalist present ”.

“If they had asked permission to demonstrate, they would have got it,” he said.

“I respect the rights of women without whom you would not be here,” he added, surrounded by an armed guard with grim looks. “You tried to cover up an illegal demonstration. I remind you that in modern countries, France or the United States, the police beat protesters ”.

The call for a demonstration was launched on the Internet by a group called “Spontaneous Movement of Women Activists in Afghanistan”.

In early September, armed Taliban distributed protests in several cities, including Kabul, Faizabad and Herat, in which two people were killed.

All demonstrations have been banned by the new power in the country since September 8th and the violators have been threatened with “severe legal action”.