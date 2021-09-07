Taliban present transitional cabinet for Afghanistan

Kabul (AP) – Islamist Taliban militants have presented elements of a transitional cabinet for Afghanistan.

According to this, the little-known mullah Mohammed Hassan will become the interim president of the Council of Ministers, which is equivalent to the office of prime minister. Taliban spokesman Sabiullah Mujahid said this at a press conference in Kabul on Tuesday.

Achund’s appointment as head of government comes as a surprise. He is a founding member of the Taliban, recently served on the governing council, the Rahbari Shura, and is considered a close confidant of Taliban leader Haibatullah Achundsada. Achund, who is called Mullah Hassan in Afghanistan, already held important positions under the first Taliban regime: according to UN figures, he was foreign minister and governor of Kandahar province, where he is from. Achund is considered moderate. Since 2001, he has been on a UN sanctions list in connection with the actions and activities of the Taliban.

After massive military territorial gains, the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in mid-August. Former President Ashraf Ghani had fled the country shortly before. Since coming to power, the Islamists have sought a more moderate external image than they did during their reign of terror between 1996 and 2001. However, fears remain that the militant group could base its regime on oppression and draconian punishments.

A total of 33 positions have been filled

Taliban spokesman Mujahid said it had been agreed to appoint and announce a transitional cabinet “so that we can do the necessary government work.” The Taliban held a total of 33 positions. The filling of the remaining leadership positions in ministries and institutions will be announced successively, added Mujahid.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the former deputy head of the Taliban, has been appointed one of Achunds’ two deputies. After his release from Pakistani detention in 2018, he became the public face of Islamists and signed the Taliban’s agreement with the United States in 2020, notably providing for the end of the military operation led by the United States in Afghanistan. He also telephoned then-US President Donald Trump.

Achund’s appointment shows “how little we in the West know about the Taliban and can predict their decisions,” said Afghan expert Thomas Ruttig of the Afghanistan Analysts Network in Kabul. Before the announcement, most observers assumed that Mullah Baradar would become head of government.

Other personal details are less surprising. Mullah Jakub, the eldest son of the late longtime Taliban leader Mullah Omar, becomes Minister of Defense. He would be in his mid-thirties and would be the deputy leader of the Taliban militia. Siradschuddin Hakkani, the third deputy head of the Taliban and head of the infamous Hakkani network, becomes interior minister. The Hakkani network has been blamed for some of the cruelest attacks in Afghanistan. The United States is looking for Hakkani, who is in his 40s, with a seven-figure bounty.

Observers see Amir Chan Motaki as a climber in the ranks of the Taliban. He was Minister of Education and Information under the Taliban regime from 1996 to 2001 and is now Minister of Foreign Affairs. He is considered one of the most conciliatory figures in the movement and has so far led the Taliban reconciliation commission. With Abdul Hak Wasik, a former prisoner of Guantanamo becomes head of the secret service.

A women’s ministry is not yet on the published list. To this end, a ministry “Invitation, Leadership, Vice and Virtue” has been set up, whose name should remind Afghans of the ministry “for the promotion of virtue and the prevention of vice”. During the first Taliban regime from 1996 to 2001, this agency forced people to pray or punished men who did not wear beards.

Criticism of the cabinet’s makeup soon followed. Recently, the Islamists had repeatedly stressed that they wanted to appoint an “inclusive government”. Shortly after taking power, they had regularly met other politicians in the country, such as ex-President Hamid Karzai or the former head of the High Council for Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah. However, they did not live up to their announcement: all known occupations to date are members of the Taliban.

So far it has also been ethnically one-sided. International Crisis Group think tank Afghan expert Ibraheem Bahiss wrote on Twitter that, as far as he could tell, all but two Tajiks and one Uzbeks were Pashtuns. Members of the Hasara minority, for example, are absent altogether.

The issue of inclusiveness is relevant because many Western governments make it dependent on the recognition of the future government and the support of the country, which relies heavily on foreign aid. “With a Taliban cabinet like this, the world won’t even help Afghanistan with a dollar,” an Afghan journalist wrote on Twitter.

Former Balkh governor Mohammed Atta Nur criticized the composition for a lack of professionalism and women, among other things. It also contradicts the spirit of the country’s current constitution.