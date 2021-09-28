Taliban use royal-era constitution

The Taliban only want to accept Sharia-compliant laws and treaties. An old constitution should apply temporarily – without liability.

Islamabad (AP) – The Islamist Taliban militants in Afghanistan want to temporarily apply the constitution of the time of King Sahir Shah, who was deposed in 1973. As a result, the king was not accountable to the people or to parliament.

Articles that contradict Islam are excluded from the old constitution, Taliban Justice Minister Abdul Hakim Sharai said on Tuesday, according to a statement from his ministry. The 1964 constitution should therefore apply during the period of the transitional government.

The Taliban have never promised an election since taking office in mid-August. Islamists are expected to remain in power in Kabul indefinitely. Its transitional government, which currently has nearly 50 members, is made up only of men from the Taliban background.

No elected president planned

The Taliban reject the previous Afghan constitution, which was adopted in 2004. It is considered one of the best constitutions in the region because of the rights and freedoms of citizens enshrined in it. Among other things, this provides for an elected president. So far, the Taliban have rejected this as well.

The Taliban Minister of Justice also stressed that the government respects international laws and treaties that do not contradict Islamic law – Sharia – and the principles of the Islamic Emirates – as the Taliban call their government. According to the notice, he made the remark in Kabul during a meeting with the Chinese ambassador in Kabul, Wang Yu.