Taliban: want “official diplomatic relations”

Kabul (AP) – The militant Islamist Taliban demand official diplomatic relations and financial aid from Germany after coming to power in Afghanistan.

“We want strong and official diplomatic relations with Germany,” said Taliban spokesman Sabiullah Mujahid of “Welt am Sonntag”. According to this, the Taliban would like financial support, humanitarian aid and cooperation in the fields of health, agriculture and education from Berlin as well as other countries.

Germans have always been welcome in Afghanistan, Mujahid told the newspaper. Even in the days of the kingdom a hundred years ago, the Germans would have done a lot of good in Afghanistan. “Unfortunately, they then joined the Americans. But this is now forgiven, ”Mujahid said.

Germany depends on talks with the Taliban because, after the end of the military evacuation operation, it wants to allow more people seeking protection to leave the country.

Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said a few days ago: “If it was politically possible and the security situation allows, then Germany should again have its own embassy in Kabul. The SPD politician also stressed that diplomatic representation does not mean recognition of a Taliban government.

The German government closed the embassy in Kabul after the triumphal advance of the Taliban. Ambassador Markus Potzel was sent to Doha in Qatar to meet with the Islamists. The Taliban have their political office in the capital of the Gulf emirate, which acts as a sort of foreign ministry. However, the first representatives of the Taliban have already returned to Afghanistan from Doha. This is why there are considerations on how to maintain close contact with new leaders.